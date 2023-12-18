While griefstricken over Zahara, the industry mourns the loss of three more artists

While still grieving over Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana, the South African entertainment industry was hit by more deaths over the weekend. On Saturday, December 16, the duo Afro Brotherz announced the loss of member Robert Mashifane, aka “The General Mohammed”, who died in a car accident involving him and his counterpart.

In a statement released by the team, they announced that they will be cancelling all their gigs for 2023. “Due to an incident that occurred, unfortunately, we have to cancel all gigs for the rest of 2023. We apologise for the inconvenience and ask our fans to give us time to recover and space to recover from this setback. “In due time we will communicate on our platforms,” they wrote.

Yoh hayi 2023 maka valwe bra, I'm heart broken RIP to Mohammed from Afro Brotherz duo. I'm lost for words.Hade ntwana yami ulale ngoxolo....😢🙏🏽💔🕊 @AfroBrotherz464 pic.twitter.com/AEvTULZsNX — Andyboi (@AndyboiSA) December 17, 2023 The Afro Brotherz duo Lawrence Skosana and Mashifane are known for their enormous contributions to the Afrotech sound and house music in general. Hailing from Mpumalanga, they grew up as childhood friends in Vezubuhle, KwaMhlanga, a place synonymous with showcasing beauty. Their musical journey commenced at age 18, dabbling in various genres such as drum and bass, Afrohouse, and deep house.

In a recent interview with Independent Media, they said they became musicians because they were passionate about music and it was their easiest way to express their thoughts and feelings. It is the same passion that saw them win a Mzansi Magic Song of the Year award for the hit single “Gugulethu” with Prince Kaybee. They said they draw inspiration from DJ Tira, Black Coffee and Da Capo. On Sunday morning, industry colleagues also mourned the loss of former YFM radio personality Cliff Nhlamulo Hlungwani, popularly known as DJ Mulo, who was battling with cancer.

The family revealed in a statement shared on social media that Hlungwani succumbed to his battle with cancer on the morning of December 16. “He passed away peacefully at his home in Bryanston after his battle with cancer. We know that he has touched many lives and has brought endless joy to those around him. “We would like to thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all the love, support, and prayers that have been coming our way. We were truly blessed to have experienced a wonderful soul like his and will forever remember him,” read the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mulo (@iammulo) Hlungwani opened up about his struggle with cancer on Instagram in August, saying he had been diagnosed almost a year ago. The radio personality was married to former Craz-e presenter, Ntokozo Molefe. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2020. Still on the news of people who died, popular content creator Ndu Maphanga, aka “Nduey Escobar” or the “big teddy bear”, also died this weekend.

Xolile pic.twitter.com/JW3HLg1oFZ — Drew (@Nduey_Escobar) December 17, 2023 According to “The Citizen”, Maphanga died from a cardiac arrest. His brother Xolile Maphanga told the publication: “It was cardiac arrest. It happened around 3am this morning. He collapsed at his place. “It’s not easy getting a call from the paramedics to tell you your brother is no more, you get confused. It’s not easy, we’re still shocked.