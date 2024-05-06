World-renowned pop rock group, Roxette announce SA tour dates

In 2016, Roxette performed in what was believed to be their last-ever concerts. Now, the Swedish pop rock group are ready to hit the road again and they will be making a stop in South Africa early next year.

Roxette have announced that they will perform at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on February 26, 2025 and the SunBet Arena in Time Square in Pretoria on February 28, 2025. Roxette’s frontman, songwriter and founder Per Gessle, explained in a statement that their South African concerts as well as the rest of their international tour will include some of their classic hits such as “It Must Have Been Love” and “Listen to Your Heart.” “This is all about my Roxette songs, this huge bundle of music and lyrics I’ve been writing for well over three decades,” he said.

Meanwhile, the group will be joined on tour by Swedish megastar, Lena Philipsson who replaced former Roxette’s lead vocalist, Marie Fredriksson, who died from cancer five years ago. “I’m not starting a new duo. Marie will always be irreplaceable. However, I’m really lucky to have found an amazing voice and a brilliant performer in Lena Philipsson. “I co-wrote Lena’s first major hit back in 1986 and she’s one of the brightest shining stars Sweden has ever known.

“I’m extremely proud she wants to join me in my trek to keep the Roxette legacy alive,” Gessle added in the statement. The rest of the band consists of Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus “Norpan” Eriksson, Dea Norberg as well as original Roxette members, Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson. The group have for decades serenaded fans with their acclaimed hits such as “How Do You Do”, “Fading Like A Flower” and “Joyride”, among other chart-topping hits.

Philipsson has also expressed her excitement about Roxette’s upcoming tour. “I’m excited and thrilled about embarking on this tour. I really look forward to working with Per, he is a phenomenal songwriter and a never-ending musical force.” Roxette will head to Australia after their SA tour, which is brought to you by Big Concerts South Africa, in association with Smile FM and Powered by Hot 102.7 FM