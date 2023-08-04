Zodwa Wabantu banned from entering and performing in Lesotho

In 2022, controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu was banned from entering and performing in Malawi at the “Winter Amapiano Vibez”. Now she has been given the boot by the government of Lesotho. The racy dancer, who has a large fan-base around Africa and is well-known for providing exotic entertainment, was meant to perform at the Elibo Guest House in Maseru over the weekend.

Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police Minister Lebona Lephema quickly put a stop to her performance by sending the event organisers a formal letter stating that Wabantu would not be granted entry into the country due to her indecent ways of dressing. “Zodwa is known to perform without wearing anything descent in public, the conduct which amounts to public indecency. “In terms of our Panel Code Act 2019, Section 56 thereof, a person who creates or takes steps in any indecent spectacle or performance, or who does in public or private any indecent act which is calculated of offend any reasonable member of the public, commits a crime. We are not prepared to wait until a crime is committed,” read a part of the letter.

It continued to say that Lesotho is a “Christian Nation, which jealously guards and or cherishes its Christian values”. “As a Christian Nation, we are not prepared to compromise our Christian values.” Zodwa was supposed to perform in Lesotho and this is what was said by the government of Lesotho. pic.twitter.com/5keRPPqZfD — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) August 3, 2023 Social media users added their two cents regarding the issue. Some applauded the government for action while others denounced it.

We didn't prevent Zama Zamas from coming to SA though, we expected you to return the favour. — SERGEANT MAJOR 🇿🇦 (@Tom47096338) August 3, 2023 @PrincessSkhu wrote: “They didn't beat around the bushes shem I love them for that, bad for Zodwa and those that were so ready to see her.” They didn't beat around the bushes shem I love them for that, bad for Zodwa and those that were so ready to see her — Princess (@PrincessSkhu) August 3, 2023 @HeavyCurrent commented: “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Some order African countries still maintain their moral decency. Unlike ours which going through moral decay.”