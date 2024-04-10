6 tips to help with a sober curious lifestyle

A growing number of people are drinking less or choosing not to drink at all. This new culture shift, called the sober curious movement, is not just a fleeting trend - it’s a global reflection of people adopting a more mindful and healthy relationship with alcohol. In other parts of the world, April is hailed as Alcohol Awareness Month, an opportunity to update your knowledge about alcohol use disorder (AUD) and the adverse impact of alcohol misuse on health and society.

Alcohol-related problems continue to take a heavy toll on individuals, families, and communities. Recent research by Mintel in the UK shows that Gen Z is rejecting alcohol more significantly than other generations, shifting their focus away from drinking alcohol, both inside and outside the home, and opting instead for sober socialising. A growing awareness of the importance of health and wellness is likely the biggest propellant of the sober curious trend. The potential negative impacts of alcohol on mental health and overall well-being have been widely documented.

It is not necessary to be perfectly sober to pursue sober curiosity since the focus is on individual choice and discovery rather than rigid compliance with rules and regulations. It's more important to look at how alcohol affects your body and mind and to make wise choices about how much of it to consume for health-related reasons. A significant number of college students between the ages of 18 and 22 who reported abstaining from alcohol increased from 20% in 2002 to 28% in 2018. Picture: Social cut/Unsplash In the United States, the proportion of college students between the ages of 18 and 22 who reported abstaining from alcohol increased from 20% in 2002 to 28% in 2018, per a 2020 study published in JAMA Paediatrics.

This is hardly surprising given the increasing amount of evidence opposing alcohol consumption. Long-term and significant dangers associated with alcohol use include mental health problems, diabetes, cancer, liver disease, and cardiovascular disease. According to Ayanda Mvandaba, the brain behind Drink Nil, an online haven for non-alcoholic drink lovers, more people are discovering that they can have a blast without the booze. For years, if you weren't drinking, people assumed you had a problem. But, that's old news. The sober curious movement is turning the tables on this outdated notion, proving you don't need alcohol to have fun or be social.

“People are starting to pay more attention to why and how much they drink," she explained. They're finding that cutting back or choosing alcohol-free alternatives can lead to clearer thinking, better health, and even more productivity. It's about making choices that prioritise wellbeing." If you're interested in exploring the sober curious lifestyle, Mvandaba shares the following tips. What's motivating you to explore sobriety?

Take the time to educate yourself about the benefits of sobriety and the potential risks of alcohol. Knowledge empowers you to make informed decisions and stay committed to your goals. Find support It’s important to surround yourself with supportive friends, family members, or a community of like-minded individuals who understand and respect your decision to be sober and curious.

This support system can provide encouragement, accountability and guidance when you need it. Explore alternatives Learn about non-alcoholic drinks that you like, including mocktails, alcohol-free beers, and flavoured sparkling waters. There are so many delicious tasting alcohol-free gins, wines and beers on the market. Experiment with a few to see what you like.

Having a tasty alternative stops the feeling that you’re missing out, particularly when you’re in a social situation. Plan ahead Before attending events or functions where alcohol is typically served, plan ahead by bringing your own non-alcoholic beverages or researching alcohol-free options available at the venue. Having a plan in place will help you feel more confident and prepared.

Practice mindfulness Pay attention to how you feel physically and emotionally when you consume alcohol versus when you don't. Practising mindfulness can help you become more aware of the effects of alcohol on your body and mind, which may reinforce your decision to explore sobriety.