6 ways to improve your sleep hygiene

Get ready to celebrate World Sleep Day, celebrated on March 15. This year's theme, "sleep equity for global health", is all about making sure that everyone has access to quality sleep.

According to Dale Harley, marketing executive at Restonic, many people can improve their sleep by focusing on better sleep hygiene, without needing to deal with specific sleep disorders. "Sleep hygiene is all about developing healthy habits that support better sleep," explained Harley. "Just like brushing your teeth every day can help prevent tooth decay, good sleep hygiene can prevent you from missing out on sleep and ensure you wake up feeling refreshed in the mornings."

Sometimes getting quality sleep feels like mission impossible. It turns out that struggling to catch those Z's is a common problem around the world. From stress and anxiety to bad sleep habits and even medical conditions like sleep apnea, there are a bunch of reasons why our sleep game might not be on point. And those late-night scrolling sessions on TikTok or Facebook are doing more harm than good when it comes to our sleep.

Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for health. l SUPPLIED According to the Sleep Health Foundation in Australia, 33-45% of adults aren't getting the sleep they need. And over in the US, the National Sleep Foundation reports that almost half of Americans have had their daily activities affected by poor sleep. Medical conditions like sleep apnea also play a big role in how well we sleep. In fact, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine estimates that 25 million adults in the US have sleep apnea, a condition that can seriously mess with our sleep quality and leave us feeling tired during the day.

Here are six ways to improve your sleep health: Give sleep the attention it deserves To improve their health, many people focus on their diet or exercise regime. Often, they overlook sleep. Set yourself up for better sleep by prioritising it in the same way you do other aspects of your health.

Put a “sleep structure” in place, starting with a bedtime routine that trains your brain to wind down at the end of every day. Stick to a wake-up time, even if your schedule is a little erratic, as this teaches your body what it can expect. Make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary Ensure your bedroom is a place where you have the best chance of sleeping well.

A cool, dark, and quiet environment promotes better sleep, so block out the light (this helps your body to produce melatonin, which will help you to sleep better), tidy up, and make the space feel soothing and peaceful (whether that’s with healthy pot plants, scented candles or luxurious bedding). Invest in a comfortable bed It’s much easier to get a great night’s sleep on a bed that offers you the support you need.

Choose sleep, every night Calculate how much sleep you need based on what works for you – usually, this is between 7 and 9 hours – and then set a bedtime reminder. When it goes off, turn off the TV, stop doom-scrolling on social media and put yourself to bed. Manage the temperature

According to the US National Sleep Foundation, the ideal temperature for sleep is quite cool, somewhere between 18°C and 20°C. Of course, such a low temperature is pretty hard to come by in South Africa in the summer months, so you may need to sleep with a fan on. You might also want to swop out heavy blankets for a simple sheet in warm months and choose lightweight, cool pyjamas in breathable fabrics.