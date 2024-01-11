A guide to preparing nutritious lunches and snacks that will keep pupils energised throughout the day

As the holiday season winds down, parents often find themselves facing a familiar challenge: transitioning their kids back to a routine that includes balanced, nutritious meals. After indulging in festive treats and irregular meal times, it’s essential to get kids back on track with foods that will keep them energised throughout the day, enabling them to thrive both academically and physically.

Rebooting after holiday indulgences After weeks of sugary snacks, rich desserts, and irregular eating patterns, it’s crucial to reset eating habits to help kids regain their energy and focus. This means steering away from highly processed and sugary foods and reintroducing more nutrient-dense options.

The power of nutrient-dense foods Incorporating nutrient-dense foods into children's diets can set them up for success. Foods rich in essential nutrients provide a sustained source of energy, ensuring that kids stay fuelled and focused throughout the day. Incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help support proper growth, cognitive function and steady energy levels.

Navigating the world of children's nutrition can often feel like an intricate puzzle for parents, with the challenge of balancing wholesome content and tasty appeal. But fret not, as the dynamic duo of B-Well and Munchie Monster, accompanied by his vibrant pals, are unveiling an exciting solution to make mealtime a joy for kids and parents alike - the fantastical Taste Explorers cookbook! Featuring a collection of over 25 delectable recipes and valuable nutrition insights tailored by dietitian Dr Monique Piderit, this free downloadable cookbook brings together a treasure trove of culinary delights to streamline the hustle and bustle of the school year for families.

Lunique Theunissen, Brand Manager for B-well, shares the philosophy inspiring this colourful back-to-school initiative, saying, “At B-well, we're focused on producing ingredients for better living, and this range of recipes promoting nutrient-rich eating for children resonates with our commitment to wholesome living.” Indeed, the recipes are not the only stars of the show! B-well's renowned quality canola oils, mayonnaises, and dips form the cornerstone of the “Taste Explorers Cookbook”, adding a nourishing and delicious touch to each dish. Piderit points out, “As dietitians, we advocate for good-for-you fats, and canola oil, a prominent feature in the B-well range, is rich in heart-smart, brain-benefiting fats while being low in less favourable trans fats.

“It's a win-win for aspiring young gourmets and their mindful parents!” Theunissen adds, “With the B-well range, we're bringing a wide array of benefits for the whole family to the table, including improved heart health and a favourable omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acid ratio. “Not to mention, it's an ideal choice for parents catering to kids with dietary sensitivities, being eggless and dairy-free.”

For Theunissen, the “Taste Explorers Cookbook” is not just a professional endeavour, but a personal touchstone as well. “As a working mom striving to balance my career and family life, this cookbook strikes a chord with me.” She adds, “The recipes within are designed to be assembled swiftly or crafted from leftovers, offering precious time-saving solutions that allow me to savour quality moments with my children.

“My aspiration is for this cookbook to be a guiding light, facilitating the swift preparation of nourishing meals for children nationwide - and, most importantly, fostering a love for cooking!” From egg-free French toast fingers to sweet potato fish cakes, and from the creamy veggie potato salad to the comforting mac 'n cheese slices, the “Taste Explorers Cookbook” serves up a smorgasbord of culinary inspiration, each dish accompanied by invaluable insights from the Munchie Monster crew. These insights provide parents with a deeper comprehension of how each recipe fuels their children's growth and well-being.

With the cookbook in hand, parents are poised to embark on a delightful culinary journey, bringing balance, nutrition, and enjoyment to their children's daily mealtime experience. So, why not step into the fantastical realm of nutritious and scrumptious cooking with B-well and Munchie Monster, and make each bite a magical moment for your little ones? Download your cookbook for monster magic

Not only does this unlock the gateway to a world of mouthwatering recipes and a time-saving meal plan, but it also gifts you a charming Munchie Monster-themed alphabet download. But wait, there's more! By diving into this cosmic culinary experience, you'll also kickstart your chance to win amazing weekly prizes that await adventurous cooks like you! Theunissen, invites aspiring gourmets to seize this opportunity, emphasizing, “The ‘Taste Explorers Cookbook’ is not just a collection of recipes—it's an invitation to imagination and joy in the kitchen.”

For those seeking a direct portal to this marvellous world of flavours, simply visit the B-well website at https://bit.ly/3NV4WoI to access a direct cookbook download. RECIPES Here is a taste of some of the nutritious, quick-and-easy, kid-friendly recipes from the cookbook.

Sweet Potato Waffles 2 cups cake flour 2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground ginger A pinch of ground nutmeg

3 tablespoons B-well Thick & Creamy Mayonnaise 1¼ cups milk 1 tablespoon B-well Sandwich Spread

1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes Method

Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. Mix the mayonnaise, milk, sandwich spread, and vanilla extract in a small bowl. Add the wet ingredients and mashed sweet potatoes to the dry ingredients, stirring until well combined.

Follow your waffle maker’s instructions to cook the waffles. Veggie-Packed Meatballs 500 grams of lean minced meat

1 cup finely chopped mixed veggies (carrots, bell peppers, spinach) 2 tablespoons B-well Canola Oil 2 tablespoons B-well Sandwich Spread

1 teaspoon mixed herbs Salt and pepper to taste Preheat oven to 180°C.

Method In a bowl, mix the minced meat, finely chopped veggies, canola oil, sandwich spread, mixed herbs, salt, and pepper until well combined. Shape the mixture into meatballs and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.