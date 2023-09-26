A pioneering study finds microplastics in human heart tissue

The Plastic Pollution Coalition says that one of our bodies' most vital organs— the heart - seems to be accumulating microplastics, the microscopic harmful particles that all plastics shed. Researchers released their findings from a tiny pilot study recently, supporting previous research which found microplastics were prevalent in our blood and in many types of human cardiac tissues.

Microplastics are exactly as the name implies - extremely tiny plastic particles less than 5 millimetres in length - and there are worries about what they might do to you and your health. Microplastics were discovered for the first time in the hearts of people following cardiac surgery in a pilot study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology. While 15 patients were having cardiac procedures, researchers obtained heart tissue samples from five distinct areas of the organ. Additionally, they took blood samples from the patients both before and after surgery.

The researchers discovered tens to thousands of microplastic fragments in each sample tested, including common plastics used to create single-use beverage bottles (PET) and those introduced during surgery, such as parts of intravenous (IV) solution bags (PVC). The detection of plastic particles in every blood sample adds to the body of evidence supporting last year's initial announcement of the existence of plastic particles in human blood. Using a laser direct infra-red chemical imaging system and scanning electron microscopy, researchers from Beijing's Capital Medical University, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and Peking Union Medical College examined samples taken from 15 patients who had undergone cardiac surgery for the study, according to Forbes.

In fact, they employed laser beams to find microplastics in tissue samples taken from the heart and its surrounding tissues. “This comprised 11 samples of the fat tissue surrounding the pericardium, six samples of the fat tissue between the pericardium and the heart, and six samples of the pericardium, the membrane that surrounds the heart like a piece of saran wrap might enclose a knish.” They also examined three samples of heart muscle and five samples of left atrial appendages, Science Daily reports.

Nine different types of microplastics were discovered by the research team in five different types of tissue, with the largest piece measuring 469 m in diameter. The authors of the study stressed that invasive medical procedures may be an underappreciated source of microplastics exposure, according to “Everyday Health”. The examination revealed that 0.34 percent of the plastic fragments had a width that was too big to be likely ingested or inhaled into the body. This suggested that microplastics may enter the bloodstream and tissues directly during cardiac surgery.

The researchers highlighted earlier scientific study that demonstrated microplastics might easily infiltrate a patient whose organs are exposed to the air during surgery because they have been found in the air in operating rooms. They suggested that big particles could potentially come from tools and supplies used during a cardiac operation, such as syringes, bags for intravenous therapy, tubing and protective film for surgical incisions. Scientific research has revealed certain potential health risks associated with microplastics, regardless of how they enter the body.

According to Science Direct, a study of 17 earlier studies on the effects of microplastics on human cells, which was published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, found that swallowing microplastics may be a factor in cell death, allergic reactions, and damage to cell walls. Collaborations came to the conclusion that microplastics may be an underappreciated risk factor for atherosclerosis (the constriction and hardening of arteries) and cardiovascular disease in a mouse study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation in 2021. Chronic exposure may also result in diseases like diabetes or liver disease or other conditions linked to inflammation. Depending on how long these particles have been in the heart, the risk to one's health may vary.