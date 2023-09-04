In a world where beauty is celebrated and sought after, it comes as no surprise that cosmetic procedures have rocketed in popularity. South Africans are embracing the power of injectables and dermal fillers to enhance their looks and boost their confidence. But in this pursuit of perfection, it is crucial to be aware of the dos and don’ts that will lead you to the best-looking results.

Dr Reza Mia, a renowned aesthetics expert and the owner of the prestigious Anti-Aging Art medical aesthetic and holistic wellness centre in Johannesburg, is here to guide us through this transformative journey. Mia has noticed a parallel rise in patients seeking to fix issues with their fillers and injectables. He believes that aesthetic medicine is a harmonious blend of art and science, requiring time, knowledge, and skill to truly master. Unfortunately, many patients have fallen into the trap of approaching doctors who lack specialisation in this field. Only when they are left dissatisfied with the results do they realise the importance of consulting professionals who have devoted themselves to aesthetics full-time.

“Let us remember that the practice of aesthetic medicine extends far beyond the mere act of injecting dermal fillers or botulinum toxin to reshape your appearance,” Mia explained. “Our ultimate goal is to help you look and feel healthier and more beautiful, without distorting your facial features or appearing obviously altered.” Dr Reza Mia, a renowned aesthetics expert and the owner of the prestigious Anti-Aging Art medical aesthetic and holistic wellness centre. Picture: Supplied When asked about the key dos and don’ts of cosmetic treatments and fillers, his advice is crystal clear: take a gradual approach and steer clear of so-called “quick fixes”.

“Transformation should not be drastic – the most incredible results come from consistent, gradual changes. To maintain a pleasing and natural appearance, treatments should target different layers of the skin over time,” he advised. Driven by his unwavering commitment to excellence, Mia has trademarked the concept of Timeless Elegance. This innovative approach aims to educate consumers about the ideal focus and outcome of aesthetic medicine. “It is a philosophy that encourages patients to embrace the journey, appreciating the beauty of subtle enhancements that stand the test of time.”

In the past, the approach to injectables often involved injecting large volumes of filler into the lips, cheekbones, or even eyebrows, resulting in the unnatural and overinflated “doll lips” or “fox eyes” looks that could easily be achieved with make-up instead, said the surgeon. Dr Reza Mia’s treatment room. The top five countries leading the way, accounting for 41.4% of the world’s cosmetic procedures, are the US, Brazil, Japan, Italy, and Mexico. Picture: Supplied However, just like classical architecture, the Timeless Elegance philosophy focuses on gradually optimising your looks for a timeless result that will always be captivating. According to the Global Aesthetic Survey conducted by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released in 2021, there has been a significant increase in aesthetic surgery worldwide, including in South Africa.

The survey revealed an overall 9% rise in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The top five countries leading the way, accounting for 41.4% of the world’s cosmetic procedures, are the US, Brazil, Japan, Italy, and Mexico. South Africa secured the 24th spot in the rankings. Liposuction emerged as the most common surgical procedure in 2021, with more than 1.9 million procedures performed and a remarkable 24.8% increase, surpassing breast augmentation.

The top five most popular surgical procedures remain liposuction, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and abdominoplasty. As for non-surgical procedures, the top five include botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, skin tightening, and fat reduction, as stated in the report. Additionally, we cannot run away from the fact that in recent years, BBL surgeries have become increasingly popular in South Africa.

Plus compared to other cosmetic procedures, BBL surgery is relatively affordable and accessible, making it a popular choice for many women in the country. In line with the Timeless Elegance approach, Mia calls to attention the fact that most patients only require one to two millilitres of fillers to achieve a subtle and sophisticated result. Additional treatments aimed at improving skin texture and stimulating collagen and elastin production, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapies, redermalisation, and chemical peels, can be considered by patients.

When it comes to investing in facial aesthetic treatments, our ultimate desire is to achieve the best possible results while minimising potential side effects. So, what can we do to increase our chances of being delighted with the outcome? Mia offers some valuable advice: Choose a qualified professional

Seek out specialists who have dedicated their careers to aesthetics and possess the necessary expertise and experience in the field. Don’t settle for anything less than excellence. “Do not consult someone who is not a medical professional for injectables simply to save money. The first risk is that the product may be counterfeit or a grey import, which could lead to a major infection or permanent damage. “Additionally, while it is illegal for non-medical practitioners to treat patients with dermal fillers or injectables in South Africa, not all countries discriminate,” he warned.

Take a gradual approach Embrace the concept of Timeless Elegance and opt for subtle enhancements that enhance your natural beauty. Gradual changes over time yield the most remarkable and enduring results. Prioritise skin health

Remember that true beauty starts from within. Prioritise a holistic approach to skincare, including nourishing your body with a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and protecting your skin from sun damage. Communicate openly Share your goals and expectations with your aesthetic professional. Clear communication is key to ensuring that you are both on the same page and working towards achieving your desired outcome.

“And second, the person who is injecting you needs to understand the science behind the filler, how it interacts with the tissue, the possible side effects, and how to manage these effectively. By simply injecting the wrong way, an untrained professional could cause stroke, blindness, or a range of other serious consequences,”. Galderma SA, an American-Swiss pharmaceutical company specialising in dermatological treatments and skincare products, shares general advice before your aesthetic treatment. Do your research:

Once you know what you want to achieve, do your research! Read about facial aesthetic treatments so that you are aware of what’s available. Choose the right clinic Part of the research is to find the right clinic. Make sure to turn to a clinic where the health-care practitioners have the right qualifications and training for performing aesthetic treatments.