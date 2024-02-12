Afcon 2023 finals ball and Ivory Coast jersey sold at Africa Fashion Unites fashion show

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023 ended on a high note with Ivory Coast lifting the trophy after beating Nigeria 2-1.
While many South Africans and Ghanaians are happy that Nigeria lost, there was something spectacular in Abidjan ahead of the finals.
Africa Fashion International (AFI), owned by Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the wife of the president of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe, hosted a fashion show ahead if the Afcon finals on Friday, February 9.
AFI hosted a fashion show themed “Africa Fashion Unites” at the Esplanade du Palais de Congrès, Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire.
The fashion show included a fund-raising element organised in support of the Centre Artisanal ABE APO ÉLISABETH in Montézo, Alépé District, which employs more than 20 women and youth.
The fund-raiser was held with the Ministry of Culture and Francophonie, Ivory Coast.
Auctioned as part of the fund-raiser was a signed Afcon 2023 football used in the final match and the national Ivory Coast jersey, which both fetched $20 000 (R380 000).
The bidder donated the football and jersey to the First Lady of Ivory Coast, and these were received by Maïmouna Koné, the wife of Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, who attended the event.
“Africa is rich with resources and has no shortage of talent in fashion, football and music. I am happy that AFI was able to bring fashion to football.
“We were able to do this and simultaneously raise funds for an NGO that employs and trains local weavers to improve their circumstances and to preserve local culture,” said Moloi-Motsepe.