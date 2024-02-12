Afcon 2023 finals ball and Ivory Coast jersey sold at Africa Fashion Unites fashion show

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023 ended on a high note with Ivory Coast lifting the trophy after beating Nigeria 2-1. While many South Africans and Ghanaians are happy that Nigeria lost, there was something spectacular in Abidjan ahead of the finals.

Africa Fashion International (AFI), owned by Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the wife of the president of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe, hosted a fashion show ahead if the Afcon finals on Friday, February 9. AFI hosted a fashion show themed “Africa Fashion Unites” at the Esplanade du Palais de Congrès, Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire. Loza Maléombho. Picture: Supplied The fashion show included a fund-raising element organised in support of the Centre Artisanal ABE APO ÉLISABETH in Montézo, Alépé District, which employs more than 20 women and youth.

The fund-raiser was held with the Ministry of Culture and Francophonie, Ivory Coast. Lafalaise Dion. Picture: Supplied Auctioned as part of the fund-raiser was a signed Afcon 2023 football used in the final match and the national Ivory Coast jersey, which both fetched $20 000 (R380 000). The bidder donated the football and jersey to the First Lady of Ivory Coast, and these were received by Maïmouna Koné, the wife of Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, who attended the event.