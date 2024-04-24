The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of an ‘alarming’ increase in measles cases – almost 45-fold in Europe last year - but outbreaks of new cases and even deaths are being reported globally. WHO believes this is a result of fewer children being vaccinated against the disease, especially during the Covid pandemic.

However, measles is preventable, thanks to a vaccine that was introduced in 1963. Since 2000, the measles vaccination programme has averted an estimated 57 million deaths worldwide. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global vaccination activities which, in 2021, resulted in the lowest measles-containing-vaccine first-dose (MCV1) coverage levels since 2008. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has sounded the alarm over a significant increase in measles cases in South Africa. Tests revealed that out of 3,694 samples checked since late 2022, 560 turned out positive for measles, showing a 15.1% infection rate.

Children between the ages of 5 and 9 are the most affected, though significant numbers have also been reported in the 1-4 and 10-14 age brackets, prompting calls for expanded vaccination efforts to include older children. A large majority of these measles cases were reported by primary healthcare facilities, mainly affecting infants under one year of age. In light of these findings, health officials are urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles to curb this concerning spike in cases.

Dr Themba Hadebe from Bonitas Medical Fund unpacked measles, a disease often associated with children. He discussed the causes, symptoms and the importance of vaccination. Measles is a virus that anyone can catch, but it mostly affects kids. It starts in the breathing system and then travels all over the body. Some of the more common measles symptoms include:

High fever Cough Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis) A rash all over the body (3-5 days after symptoms begin) Complications of measles can lead to:

Ear infections Diarrhoea Pneumonia (infection of the lungs)

Other respiratory infections Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) which occurs in about one in every 1,000 people with Measles. Blindness

The danger of measles Measles isn't just a minor illness with a fever and rash that goes away quickly, warned Dr Hadebe. It's a serious disease that can be especially dangerous for children under 5 and adults over 30. For pregnant women, catching measles can lead to grave dangers for both the mother and baby, including the chance of the baby being born too early and with a low birth weight.

The best defence against measles is vaccination. Picture: cottonbro studios Despite the best medical care available, measles can still be deadly, with 1 to 3 people out of every 1,000 who get the disease dying from it. "The best defence against measles is vaccination," Dr Hadebe said, highlighting that it's crucial not only to protect oneself but also to prevent spreading the disease to others. Measles is contagious

Measles is easily spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is very contagious: One person can infect up to 9 out of 10 people around them if they are not adequately protected. When there is a measles outbreak, the people who could easily get sick are those who haven't had the vaccine or the vaccine didn't work for them. Babies who haven't had their shots yet and pregnant women are more likely to get sick from measles.

"Getting shots when you're a kid is super important for staying healthy. They help your body learn how to fight off certain sicknesses," he added. “In fact, an infected person can spread measles to others even before they know they have the disease – from up to four days before developing the measles rash to around four days afterwards.” To keep your child safe from measles, the best step is to get them the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine. This vaccine fights off all types of measles and keeps your child protected for a long time, he explained.