African traditional medicine vs Western medicine: Collaborative healthcare can be a saving grace says expert

September is Heritage Month, a time to celebrate and honour the rich history embedded in African culture. As we delve into the depths of African heritage, it becomes apparent that traditional medicine holds immense potential for healing its people.

Dr Nkateko Msimeki, senior medical advisory manager at AfroCentric Group, sheds light on the integration of traditional African medicine with modern healthcare and how it can address today’s healthcare challenges while enhancing patient outcomes. Traditional African medicine, deeply rooted in the continent’s cultural heritage, has stood the test of time as a holistic approach to healing. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 80% of Africa’s population relies on traditional medicine for their primary health needs, particularly in rural areas where access to modern medical facilities may be limited.

“African Traditional Medicine Day is the opportune time to acknowledge the value of traditional medicine, especially considering its accessibility and affordability to many,” said Msimeki. Although traditional and alternative medicine practices have played a pioneering role in medicine and scientific progress, Msimeki argues that they are at the foundation of modern medical literature. “In fact, roughly 40% of current pharmaceuticals trace their origins back to natural sources with significant medical breakthroughs like aspirin, artemisinin and treatments for childhood cancer having roots in traditional medicine,” said Msimeki.

The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 80% of Africa’s population relies on traditional medicine for their primary health needs. Picture: Unsplash/Bundo Kim In South Africa, traditional healers often recommend “umhlonyane” to patients with flu. This African wormwood, categorised as one of the oldest and best medicinal plants, gained international interest during the Covid-19 pandemic for its potential healing properties. Ongoing studies are being conducted to support claims of its effectiveness. Buchu, a herb that has its roots in Khoisan culture, is another example. The essential oil buchu is used in medicine to treat skin infections and to treat renal and urinary tract infections.

Msimeki draws attention to the fact that buchu also works as an insect repellent, deodorant and treatment for skin diseases. She notes while modern medicine has revolutionised healthcare with advanced diagnostics, evidence-based treatments and cutting-edge medical technologies, it is essential to acknowledge its imperfections. Such as overcrowded hospitals, medication side effects and the potential for medical errors pose challenges that can have life-changing consequences.

Disparities in access and resource allocation further exacerbate existing health inequities, leaving millions without access to modern medicine when they need it most. “Rather than viewing traditional African medicine and modern healthcare as opposing forces, there is a growing recognition of their potential synergy. Collaborations that incorporate the strengths of both systems can lead to improved health outcomes. This philosophy is already being put to the test.”

For example: The African potato is a medicinal plant native to Southern Africa. It is used to boost the immune system, treat respiratory conditions and alleviate symptoms of arthritis and urinary tract infections. Moringa is a tree native to Africa and other tropical regions. Its leaves, seeds and roots are used in traditional medicine. Moringa is known for its high nutritional content and is used to treat malnutrition, boost energy levels and support overall health.

Chinese medicine continues to be practised alongside Western medicine in many parts of the world. In some cases, individuals may seek traditional Chinese medicine as an alternative or complementary approach to Western treatments. Ginseng (Panax ginseng) is a widely used herb in Chinese medicine known for its adaptogenic properties. It is believed to enhance vitality, improve cognitive function and boost the immune system. She added: “One only needs to look at the ground-breaking Ntirhisano project to see two sides of the healing coin working together in harmony. With the Ntirhisano project, traditional healers in rural Mpumalanga have been placed at the forefront of HIV testing.

“This initiative, facilitated by Wits University, allows traditional healers to conduct HIV tests and refer patients for treatment when necessary.” Additionally, this is patient-centric collaborative care that takes medicine to the people, in a manner acceptable to the community, allowing for early identification of disease and multidisciplinary care. The project’s success hinges on the close collaboration between traditional healers and conventional healthcare workers, providing a model for integrating traditional wisdom with modern medical solutions, said Msimeki.