Alarming rise in teenage pregnancies poses mental health crisis

Despite a global decline in adolescent birth rates, South Africa is facing a troubling rise in teenage pregnancies, prompting the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) to shine a spotlight on the mental health repercussions experienced by these young mothers. Teenage pregnancy can have substantial consequences for the young mother, her child and their families, especially in a South African context where socio-economic factors significantly impact the outcomes.

South Africa is witnessing a sharp increase in teenage pregnancies, despite a global decline in adolescent birth rates, according to the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) and its recent Pregnancy Awareness Week campaign from February 6 - 10. During Christmas Day 2023, out of 1708 births in South Africa, a concerning 145 were to teenage mothers, and the trend continued with 190 teenage births on New Year's Day. These included two 14-year-olds from the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces.

The numbers further reveal a staggering 90,000 pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 19 between April 2021 and March 2022. It is reported that over 150,000 young girls were pregnant during the 2022-2023 financial year. Dr Jessica Stanbridge, a psychiatrist and member of SASOP, attributes this surge to various factors such as socio-economic difficulties, inadequate sex education, gender-based violence, and limited access to contraception. Stanbridge warns of the significant impact of early childbearing, affecting the education, livelihoods and health of both the teenage mothers and their children.

She points out that pregnant teenagers often drop out of school, face social repercussions, and encounter a range of emotional and psychological challenges, leading to heightened stress, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Teen pregnancies not only impact the mothers but also have significant consequences for their children, families and communities. Picture: Reproductive health coalition/Unsplash Furthermore, pregnant teenagers in sub-Saharan Africa have been found to experience mental health conditions up to 30% higher than their adult counterparts, persisting into adulthood. Stanbridge emphasises the importance of ongoing mental health care for both the mother and the child, calling for recognition and early intervention to ensure the holistic well-being of young mothers and their newborns.

She urges the public to be aware of symptoms such as low mood, anxiety, maternal rage and difficulty enjoying activities. Teen pregnancies not only impact the mothers but also have significant consequences for their children, families and communities. The emotional and mental well-being of teen mothers is often strained due to the drastic life changes they experience, which can lead to feelings of anxiety and depression.

Children born to teen mothers may endure emotional challenges and potentially face bullying or stigma as they grow up, while families may undergo economic and social pressures in supporting a teen mother and her child. This can lead to stress, feelings of shame, and strained relationships within the family. In terms of physical health, teen mothers are at greater risk of complications such as hypertension, anaemia, and premature birth. Additionally, their children are more likely to experience low birth weight, developmental delays, and higher infant mortality rates.

The economic impact on teen mothers can be profound, affecting their education and career opportunities, while their children may face challenges related to poverty and limited access to education and healthcare. This can hinder their long-term socio-economic status, leading to a cycle of deprivation. Teenage pregnancy often leads to disruptions in education and limits future employment opportunities for the young mothers, perpetuating a cycle of economic hardship.

The children born to teen parents may also experience compromised educational outcomes, further perpetuating the cycle of poverty. The strained family relationships and social networks resulting from teenage pregnancy can put additional strain on the already vulnerable situation. Access to quality healthcare services may also be limited, especially in rural areas, posing challenges for teenage mothers and their children.

While there is some support available for teen mothers from the South African government and non-governmental organisations, resources may be limited. Policies focusing on reproductive health education are vital for prevention, considering the cultural and traditional beliefs that can contribute to the stigma and consequences of teenage pregnancy. Looking at the long-term impacts, the children of teen mothers may face lower academic achievement and a higher likelihood of teen pregnancy themselves, while the mothers may experience long-term economic hardship, health issues and instability in relationships.

These long-term consequences underline the urgent need for comprehensive support systems and policies to address the multi-faceted challenges posed by teenage pregnancy. For support, individuals are encouraged to seek help from a general practitioner or contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) for professional support and counselling. These critical support systems play a key role in providing care for this vulnerable population to address the mental health challenges associated with teenage pregnancies.

“The importance of ongoing mental health care for both mother and child cannot be overstressed. Teenagers often neglect ante-natal care, leading to more complicated pregnancies and harsher disciplinary styles, developmentally impacting the child’s well-being and mental health.” Symptoms of mental health conditions to look out for include but are not limited to: Low mood.

Difficulty attaching to baby.

Anxiety.

Maternal rage.

Difficulty caring for infant.

Suicidal thoughts.

Overwhelming fatigue.

Feeling worthless.

Panic attacks.

Thinking of harming oneself or the baby.

Difficulty enjoying activities. “It is crucial to recognise and address any mental health concerns to ensure the holistic well-being of both young mothers and their newborns,” Stanbridge says.