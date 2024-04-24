All the hottest trends spotted at SA Fashion Week

We are still in the fashion week spirit following successful shows at the South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 collection. This season, the designers came blazing with hot collections that can be styled in versatile ways, depending on your mood, the occasion and the theme. From the crotchet pieces to bold colours, everything was chic.

And if you have missed it, here’s a recap of runway trends this season. Rich Reds Red is such a rich colour that works for every season. At SA Fashion SS24, there were quite a few striking red pieces that caught the eye.

For example, former Mr Price New Talent Search winner Cyla Gonsolves presented a whimsical collection in neutral tones, but that oversized crochet handbag broke the colours so well, creating a welcoming effect. Biji La Maison. One of the finalists, Reina Majoko, also impressed with her red and blue collection, while Loreal Paris' creative director Biji La Maison included some red velvet dresses in the collection. Michael Ludwig Studion. Reina Majoko. Everything knit and crotchet

The use of wool to create trendy garments is remarkable because it breaks the stereotype that crochet or knitted garments are not fashionable. Oddity. The winner of this year’s competition, Jessica-Ann Shepherd, proved that sustainability is stylish. Other designers like James Presents, Helon Melon, Isabelle de Villiers and Mina by Shaazia Adama also came through by including crochet pieces in their collections.

Stunning bag by the Bam Collective. Picture: Henry Marsh. The Bam Collective impressively used wool in their handbag range, those fringes are to die for. Helon Melon. Accessories Accessories are a big part of fashion because they add more flair to the looks. Trending this season were the different kinds of dramatic hats made from different materials, including grass.

Beachcult hat. Also, we love it when designers collaborate with bag makers to bring more life to the runway. Stunning chain by Viviers. For example, Heru Shezi partnered with St Reign, a Durban-based accessories brand, for that eddy chic when presenting his “Simakade” collection, a range inspired by Credo Mutwa’s book, “Indaba, My Children”. Ezokhetho head accessory. Sun Goddess beaded accessories. The coats

It doesn’t matter what season it is, fashion week must have dramatic coats, and the likes of Viviers, The Bam Collective, Thabo Makhetha, Michael Ludwig Studio, and Fikile Sokhulu presented stunning coats in different designs and bold colours using various materials. Viviers coat. The Bam Collective coat. Michael Ludwig coat. The prints Fashion Week without prints would be a crime. As expected, Imprint didn’t disappoint with their exotic prints on the “Silapha Nje Kungemithandazo/ We Are Where We Are Because of Prayers Said” collection.