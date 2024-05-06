Auction aims to save wildlife

Durban — Fancy a getaway at a luxurious resort? Then you can make a bid for this when the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) begins its online preview auction on Wednesday. The aim of the auction is to raise at least R300 000 towards the EWT’s efforts to conserve threatened species and ecosystems in Southern and East Africa.

Tammy Baker, business development officer at EWT, said the trust had been working to conserve threatened species and ecosystems since 1973. “To achieve this, our strategy focuses on three strategic imperatives: saving species, conserving habitats and benefiting people. “Our critical work includes conducting applied research, supporting community-led conservation, training and building capacity, addressing human-wildlife conflict, monitoring threatened species and establishing safe spaces for wildlife range expansion. The EWT works alongside key partners, including communities, business, landowners, academic institutions and governments to create a sustainable future for wildlife and people,” said Baker.

The Endangered Wildlife Trust will hold an auction on Wednesday to raise much needed funds. | SUPPLIED The host for the live auction, which marks the end of the EWT's 50th anniversary celebrations, is Expedition Project. Baker said that half a century after it was founded, the Endangered Wildlife Trust has achieved immeasurable gains for wildlife conservation. “Each staff member, partner and supporter who has been a part of our journey leaves a legacy of life, exponential in impact and reach – each bringing about conservation impact and sowing seeds of inspiration and passion that grow and spread, cultivating conservation leaders, actors, influencers and change makers.”

The preview is a lead-up to a selection of golf day auctions being hosted by the EWT and provides an opportunity for all to bid on sponsored items ahead of each event. “This auction is to raise funds for our critical conservation efforts and we hope to raise around R300 000.” Fancy staying at one of these resorts? Go you can bid for it at the Endangered Wildlife Trust auction. | SUPPLIED Baker said the funds will go towards saving species, conserving habitats and ultimately benefiting people.

“The items we plan to auction are mainly special accommodation prizes, based in wonderful parts of our beautiful country, which were generously sponsored by our long-term supporters. We have approached many organisations for support, but there is still time to get involved by donating items of any kind, and of course by supporting our auction. “We are hosting an online auction, which closes on June 2, as well as two live auctions. One at our Copperleaf golf day on May 24 and the other at our Stellenbosch golf day on May 31. “The funds raised are for much-needed essential projects that the EWT does. As well, the auctioned items will boost destination tourism for the amazing towns and communities where our sponsors have donated auction items from. This in turn benefits people, jobs, well-being and everyone connected to the towns and communities where the projects and tourism takes place. Which can then, in turn, revive small-town economies,” said Baker.