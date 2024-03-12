‘Basketball Wives’ star Draya Michele announces pregnancy and it doesn’t go as planned

Draya Michele is the talk of the town following her pregnancy announcement. She celebrated International Women’s Day by announcing that she’s expecting her third child, and it’s a girl.

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, ‘What is my purpose?’ For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. “It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence,” wrote the “Basketball Wives” star. “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough.

“But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.” It is believed that her basketball star boyfriend, Jalen Green, may be the father of her unborn child. Draya Michele. Picture: Instagram. While some are happy that she’s finally having a girl, many dragged her for getting pregnant by a man who’s her son’s age.

Green is 22 years old, and Michele’s first-born son Kniko Howard is also 22, and that’s what got people talking. “Draya is a sick as b****. I don’t care how pretty she is or how nice her body is the b**** is a predator. And if you don’t see nothing wrong with it etc. you’re a f****** sicko too,” said @sonnie2thajae_. Others even brought up the time she went on holiday and reportedly left her younger son to fend for himself and was arrested for allegedly neglecting her child.