Breast-feeding Week: How to support new mothers for successful breast-feeding

As we enter August, the world commemorates Breast-feeding Week. Breast-feeding Week is observed annually in the first week of August by the World Health Organization. This year’s theme is “Let’s make breast-feeding and work, work!” It focuses on advocating for new moms to get at least six months of paid maternity leave.

“WHO will use the week to champion best practices for workplace-related breast-feeding support, in different countries, across different contract types and sectors, and promote actions that can be taken to help ensure breast-feeding works for all women who work, wherever they work,” read a statement from WHO. Breast-feeding is important in providing a newborn baby with all the nutrients it needs. It also helps create that special bond between the mother and the baby. However, breast-feeding can be challenging for new mothers, especially those doing it for the first time. Here’s what you can do to support breast-feeding mothers.

Make sure they eat healthy If you stay with a person who has just given birth, the best way to support them is by preparing nutritious food for them. They need all the nutrition to make sure their bodies are able to supply sufficient milk for the baby. Emotional support

Being a new mother can be emotionally draining. That’s why mothers must be surrounded by supportive partners, family members and health-care providers who can offer emotional support, encouragement, and reassurance, which help alleviate stress and anxiety, creating a conducive environment for successful breast-feeding. Well-rested and nourished mother are more likely to have more energy to produce an ample milk supply and effectively breast-feed their infants. Give them space

Sometimes new mothers need space to familiarise themselves with the new changes happening in their lives. Allow them the space they need to build a new routine, rest, and bond with their babies. Help with chores New mothers hardly have time to do house chores and not everyone can afford to hire a helper. If your friend or family has just had a child, do help them out by sorting out the laundry or run errands for them. Any little help they get will make a huge difference.