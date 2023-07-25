CHULAAP makes a dramatic return with Sea Explorer’ collection

Cape Town-based fashion designer Chu Suwannapha makes a dramatic return with the relaunch of his brand CHULAAP. Known as the “Prince of Prints”, Suwannapha debuted his new collection, “Sea Explorer”, at Pitti Immagine Uomo - one of the world’s most respected menswear fashion showcases.

Pitti Immagine Uomo takes place twice a year in Florence, Italy. Suwannapha was invited to showcase his creations as a guest designer and he took the opportunity to unveil his Spring/ Summer 2024 collection. CHULAAP Spring/Summer 2024. In this collection, the designer plays around with tattoo prints, galleons wallpaper and underwater species splashed on cotton, linen, Mohair Silk and corduroy fabrics.

One of his favourite looks from the collection is the printed lobster coat in white bull-denim, worn over the two pieces 100%cotton crocheted oversized vest and oversized drawstring waves crochet pants. Suwannapha describes this collection as a journey that captures the spirit of ocean living through the iconic play of textures and patterns. “Welcome to the fabulous and Instragrammable world of CHULAAP! Experience the mesmerizing allure of the ‘Sea Explorer’Collection for Spring/ Summer 2024 -a colourful journey into the depths of the ocean.

“With a vibrant tapestry of colours, prints, and silhouettes. CHULAAP beautifully captures the spirit of ocean living through its iconic play of textures and patterns. “Get ready to embark on an unforgettable fashion voyage as this collection immerses you in a world of colourful artistry, showcasing the creative talent of South Africa,” read the statement from the brand. Printed lobster coat by CHULAAP. Born and raised in Thailand, Suwannapha is one of the most notable South African-based fashion designers. He studied fashion design at ESMOD in Paris before moving to the Mother City.