‘Clean girl’ beauty trend sees explosive rise in Korean skincare products

The widespread use of Korean skincare products have sky-rocketed in recent years across the globe. Its growing popularity comes as a result of the “clean girl” beauty trend, which continues to dominate social media feeds.

The trend is all about embracing authenticity and minimalism as it centres around natural beauty, healthy skin and slicked-back hair. This also gave rise to the “glowy skin” aesthetic, with celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber tapping into the “clean girl” trend as they recently posted selfies while sporting glowing skin and glossy lips. Bieber’s upload of a more natural look on Instagram even caused online searches for “glowy skin” to soar by a whopping 178% in seven days.

This was according to analysis of Google Trends search data by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals. The platform’s research also revealed that at the exact same time, TikTok has seen 9 000 posts with the hashtag #cleangirl and 61 million views from users in the UK alone in the past 30 days. Kylie Jenner has been embracing the ‘clean girl’ beauty trend. Picture: Instagram. “The hashtag has accumulated eight billion views worldwide overall as Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently showed a more natural look on January 3 and 4, with an Instagram selfie showing glossy lips and glowing skin, tapping into the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic,” Fresha researchers said.

And in the pursuit of “glowy skin” as well as “glass skin”, the Fresha researchers said many are turning to research to achieve the perfect dewy clean girl skin. “Searches for ‘Glass skin products’ sky-rocketed by 202% in the past five years and the hashtag #glassskin is also trending on social media and has accumulated 3.9 billion views on TikTok alone worldwide.” They said “glass skin” is a trend known for its clear, dewy and reflective appearance.

“It is a Korean beauty term which has now caught on globally.” “Social media users are searching to achieve the look, with #koreanskincare gaining 6.8 billion views on TikTok.” The researchers said Google searches revealed that searches for “Korean skincare” have exploded to an all-time high over the past five years by 258%.

“The ‘clean girl’ aesthetic is here to stay and is gaining more and more popularity due to its healthy glowing skin look,” a Fresha spokesperson said. “With celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber joining the trend, fans are also feeling influenced to achieve the look.” The spokesperson said having glowy skin is all about focusing on health. “Health does take time, so being diligent with your skincare routine is important.”