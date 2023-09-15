Did you know that strep throat, if not treated promptly in children, may result in rheumatic heart disease?

The Department of Health (DoH) tracks rheumatic fever (RF) and rheumatic heart disease (RHD) annually. They recently devoted time to educating people about the risks of rheumatic fever and how, if undiagnosed and untreated, it can result in rheumatic heart disease. According to Cleveland Clinic, rheumatic fever is an inflammatory illness that can be fatal and is frequently disregarded. It causes swelling of the heart, joints, brain and skin, and continues to be a serious health concern in South Africa.

Rheumatic fever can afflict people of any age, although it is more common in kids between the ages of 5 and 15, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Rheumatic fever, which frequently results from untreated strep throat or scarlet fever, can cause rheumatic heart disease. The CDC describes strep throat as a bacterial illness that can cause soreness and scratchiness in the throat. Only a small percentage of sore throats are caused by streptococcus.

These infections are brought on by bacteria known as group A streptococcus (group A strep). Rheumatic fever often appears one to five weeks after contracting one of these illnesses. Strep throat can lead to problems including kidney irritation or rheumatic fever if left untreated. A specific kind of rash, heart valve damage, and painful, inflamed joints can all be symptoms of rheumatic fever. Children are most frequently affected by strep throat, although it can happen to anybody. Consult your doctor right away for testing and treatment if you or your kid exhibit any strep throat symptoms.

Infectious diseases such as group A strep infections frequently spread in settings with large numbers of individuals. If strep throat, scarlet fever, or impetigo are not appropriately treated, crowded conditions might increase the chance of developing these infections and, consequently, rheumatic fever. Schools and daycare facilities are some of these venues. Rheumatic fever is not contagious because it is an immunological reaction rather than an infection. People who have group A strep can, nevertheless, spread the virus to others. Recent research from the World Health Organization (WHO) states that 288 348 people worldwide still die from this neglected post-infectious chronic disease each year.

According to the CDC, rheumatic heart disease is a potentially fatal cardiac ailment brought on by the symptoms of rheumatic fever. This chronic heart ailment, which mostly impacts the heart valves, can cause serious heart issues that, if unchecked, may result in heart failure, stroke, or even early death. According to research conducted by the World Heart Foundation, rheumatic heart disease affects 40 million individuals worldwide. More than 300 000 people die from it each year, making up roughly 2% of all deaths from cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the world. It most frequently affects children and can result in death or permanent impairment.

Rheumatic fever primarily affects children and adolescents in low- and middle-income countries, particularly where poverty is pervasive and access to health care is constrained, the WHO study indicates. The disease is most likely to affect those who live in cramped, unsanitary settings. The main heart condition found in pregnant women when rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease are common, rheumatic heart disease causes severe maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Due to the increased blood volume placing additional strain on the heart valves, pregnant women with rheumatic heart disease run the risk of experiencing negative outcomes such heart arrhythmias and heart failure. It is not unusual for women to get pregnant before discovering they have rheumatic heart disease. The disease is still widespread in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the South Pacific, among immigrants and older people in high-income countries, especially among indigenous people, despite having been eradicated in many areas of the world.

Rheumatic fever is avoidable, but due to its risk, it is sometimes referred to as one of the silent killer diseases. As a result, identification and treatment can be delayed. Its symptoms can frequently go undiagnosed until it is in an advanced stage or be mistaken for those of other prevalent disorders. According to an official statement, Lizeth Kruger, clinic executive at Dis-Chem, maintains that an “increased education is crucial in effectively combating rheumatic fever as many cases go undetected due to a lack of knowledge surrounding the symptoms”.

People can improve outcomes and lower morbidity by getting the information they need regarding the connection between streptococcal infections and rheumatic fever. Treatment of scarlet fever and streptococcal throat infections in a timely and effective manner is the first step in preventing rheumatic fever. Anyone who has a fever, a sore throat, or is having trouble swallowing needs to consult a doctor. A key factor in reducing the severity of this illness is ensuring that strep throat infections are treated early with medications for streptococcal infections.