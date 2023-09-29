Dispelling CVD myths and promoting heart-healthy lifestyles for better prevention and management this World Heart Day

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) continues to be a major global health concern, accounting for nearly one-third of all reported deaths worldwide each year, totalling approximately 18 million deaths. In the quest for better heart health, it is crucial to distinguish between fact and myth, recognise common CVD symptoms, and understand the factors that put your heart at risk of serious illness.

To address this issue, Novartis, a global pharmaceutical company, has launched the Unblocked movement. Dr Darren Katzman, Head of Medical Affairs at Novartis South Africa, explains this exciting initiative. The Unblocked Challenge, which started on September 1, aims to bring together Novartis associates, patient communities, healthcare professionals, and systems to “unblock” the barriers that hinder better cardiovascular health. In support of World Heart Day on September 29, this initiative seeks to promote increased physical activity among Novartis associates and broader communities.

Physical activity is considered one of the things that minimise the risk of cardiovascular disease by the American Heart Association. Picture: Supplied Katzman explains, "We want to encourage individuals to be more aware and track their physical activities, whether it be walking, running, cycling, or yoga. "Associates will be encouraged to join teams and share their activities with colleagues, friends, and families on the GoJoe platform, creating an encouraging environment for all and sparking friendly competition for those interested in taking the Unblocked title."

“While the challenge has a defined duration, we hope that the message behind this initiative will stay with every participant indefinitely. “By understanding the factors that contribute to CVD, each one of us can take action to lower our risk and improve our heart health.” Separating fact from myth is crucial in dispelling misconceptions, disseminating accurate information, and raising awareness about CVD, which can lead to better prevention, early detection, and more effective management.

In response, Novartis South Africa has aimed to debunk a few key myths: Myth: Heart disease is a man's problem. CVD is often mistakenly associated with men, but it poses a significant threat to women's health as well. In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women globally.

Women may experience slightly different symptoms than men, such as nausea and fatigue, which can lead to underdiagnosis and delayed treatment. Myth: If heart disease runs in my family, there's nothing I can do. While genetics can play a role in predisposing people to CVD, it is not a certainty. Lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and avoiding tobacco use can have a significant impact on heart health.

However, if a person has a family history of heart disease, it becomes even more important to make healthy choices to mitigate the risk. Myth: Only overweight or obese people are at risk for CVD. Being overweight or obese is indeed a significant risk factor for CVD, but it is not the sole factor. People of all body types can develop heart disease if they have other risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, regular smoking, or a sedentary lifestyle.

Maintaining a healthy weight is important, but addressing other risk factors is equally crucial. Reducing the risk of CVD requires awareness and a cautious approach to understanding and managing associated risk factors. Embracing a heart-healthy lifestyle is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of CVD. This involves making conscious choices that promote overall well-being and protect the cardiovascular system. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, and healthy fats provides essential nutrients that support heart health.

Equally important is minimising the consumption of processed foods, sugary foods and beverages, and excessive amounts of salt. Furthermore, regular medical check-ups are not only for diagnosing existing health issues but also for identifying potential risk factors. High blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and diabetes are silent threats that often go unnoticed without medical evaluation. By scheduling routine check-ups, the likelihood of early detection and timely intervention increases.

Regular and open communication with healthcare providers is essential for staying informed about personal cardiovascular health. Discussing concerns, sharing any changes in health, and seeking guidance on maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle could significantly lower a person's risk. “CVD is often preventable and manageable if action is taken early. Through the Unblocked challenge, Novartis hopes to raise awareness of CVD and motivate people to become active and safeguard their heart health,” Katzman said.