Eating to look younger: 5 best anti-ageing foods for women

Ageing is a natural process, but who does not want to stay young and beautiful? While you cannot really stop the process, you can delay the signs of ageing by following good lifestyle habits. These not only include taking good care of your skin, but also paying attention to your diet. After all, it is true – you are what you eat.

Here are some of the best anti-ageing foods for women. Little is known but sweet potatoes are very beneficial for skin health. Picture: Pexels/Anastasia Belousova Sweet potatoes Little is known, but sweet potatoes are very beneficial for skin health. They are loaded with Vitamin A which helps you to fight off fine lines and wrinkles by revitalising damaged collagen.

Eating sweet potatoes and other foods rich in Vitamin A can also give you a lovely glow. Simply brush them with some extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper before roasting them in the oven for about 30 minutes. Dark chocolate Unfortunately for those with a sweet tooth, milk and white chocolate are not included in an anti-ageing diet. Instead, health experts reveal that it would be best to reach for the dark chocolate variety to enjoy those precious flavanols.

Experts reveal that these antioxidants are known to produce a powerful anti-inflammatory response which can benefit your appearance by increasing blood flow to your skin. Watermelon not only provides respite during hot and humid days, but it also protects your skin from premature ageing. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Watermelon Watermelon not only provides respite during hot and humid days, but it also protects your skin from premature ageing. This fruit is rich in Vitamins C, E and K, selenium, calcium, manganese, potassium, protein and carbohydrates.

There are many ways to consume this summer fruit, but you can simply slice it or cut it in chunks, sprinkle some pepper, and eat. Lemons Lemon is an obvious choice in anti-ageing skincare. Packed with Vitamin C, which aids skincare, consuming lemon in the right quantities can reduce the likelihood of wrinkles and prevent them from getting dry.