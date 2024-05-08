Expert advice on the right time for children to start using social media

When it comes to introducing children to social media, parents find themselves in a tricky situation. It’s like standing at the edge of a vast digital playground, unsure when it’s safe to let your child step in. The question of the “right time” for kids to start using social media is complex and parents' struggles are genuine and multifaceted.

In today’s digital age, social media has become a staple in the lives of many, including children. However, the question of “When is the right time for kids to start using social media?” remains a hot topic. This discussion is fuelled by concerns over safety, privacy, mental health and the overall impact of social media on a child’s development. Available research suggests that there is no one-size-fits-all answer to when children should begin using social media.

The internet, particularly social media, has become a hotbed for illegal activities. Picture: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels However, most social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, require users to be at least 13-years-old. Through the Cybercrimes Act of 2020, South Africa has taken a firm stand against cyber crimes, especially those targeting youngsters. This law specifically targets a range of online activities, including child pornography, exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying and cyber extortion.

The internet, particularly social media, has become a hotbed for these illegal activities. It's no secret that social media can be a double-edged sword, often leading to serious consequences for minors. From self-harm and body image issues to depression, anxiety, and in extreme cases, even death, the negative impacts are alarming. Given these dangers, the importance of tightly regulating content on social media cannot be overstated. The goal is clear: to create a safer online environment that shields young people from harm. Figuring out the best age for children to start using social media is a topic that sparks debate among parents, teachers and child experts. Social media sites have their own age rules, but these don't always fit with whether a kid is ready to deal with the online world smartly.

Ethan Bennett from Sonin, a UK company that creates apps, offers the following advice to parents who are trying to make this decision. He suggests looking closely at how mature your child is. It's key to know if your child has the emotional sense and thinking skills needed to face what comes with being online, as some kids might be more prepared for it than others. Does my child understand the risks of using the internet?

Understanding online risks is another essential consideration. Your child should grasp concepts like privacy settings, cyberbullying and digital footprint management before engaging in social media activities. How will I supervise my child’s activity online? As a parent, watching over your children's online activities is key. Keeping an eye on who they're talking to and setting limits can help keep them safe.

Bennett explains: “It's also crucial to talk openly with your kids. Having conversations about online safety and how to be responsible online gives them the tools they need to make good choices and reach out for help when necessary.” Does it matter how other parents and children are navigating their technology? Deciding when your child should start using social media can be hard for parents as they are faced with varying opinions and pressures. It's crucial, though, to think about what's best for your child, considering their individual needs and maturity.

“Standing up to peer pressure helps you stick to your beliefs and make choices that fit your family's situation,” Bennett suggested. “Remember, every kid grows at their own pace, and as a parent, trusting your gut and decisions is better than giving in to outside pressures.” Advice and resources

Numerous resources are available to assist you in deciding when your child is ready for social media apps. The website Common Sense Media offers reviews and recommendations tailored to children's ages, helping parents choose age-appropriate apps. They also allow for online usage guidelines to be set. Bennett’s tips for navigating the issue of your child and social media are:

– Keep all devices in a shared space or living room. If they use social media, you can easily keep an eye on their activity. – Utilise parental controls on apps and web browsers to limit and restrict your child’s access to inappropriate content. – Have open conversations with your children about their online safety. Creating an open dialogue and establishing trust will help your child with the understanding that the goal is to protect them, not invade their privacy.