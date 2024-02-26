Expert tips for pain-free fitness workouts

“Managing aches and pains: Tips for active lifestyles" In an ideal world, our dedication to active living would bring nothing but benefits. However, alongside the positive impact on our overall well-being, our physical activities like workout walks, runs, and cycles can also lead to various aches and discomforts.

If you're committed to a daily exercise routine, chances are you've encountered strains, sprains, stiffness and soreness, which can be uncomfortable and even debilitating. This serves as a reminder that whether we're hitting the gym or spending long hours in front of a computer, the health of our musculoskeletal system is crucial for our overall wellness. Kevin Oliver, a biokineticist, emphasised that time constraints are a common concern for people leading active lifestyles.

He recommended dedicating 10 minutes before starting a workout for preparation work, including fascial release. Fascia tissue plays a vital role in stabilising muscles, tendons, ligaments, and bones throughout the body. Oliver suggested using fascial mobility tools such as a roller to warm up areas that will be used during the upcoming exercise routine. Seeking professional advice to develop an efficient routine was also encouraged. Picture: Kindel Media /Unsplash Additionally, incorporating quick active mobility drills can prepare the neuro-muscular system for activity, tailored to the specific exercise to follow.

Seeking professional advice to develop an efficient routine was also encouraged, along with a post-workout routine involving passive stretches to counteract potential muscle tissue shortening linked to the joints. Understanding inflammation in sports injuries is crucial, as it serves as the body's natural response to injury or trauma, aiding in immunity and tissue repair. Most sports injuries involve inflammation, characterised by swelling, pain, heat, redness, and loss of function. Managing inflammation is essential to prevent prolonged or chronic inflammatory states, reduce pain, and restore functionality.

While conventional treatments may include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroid medications, many individuals pursuing healthy lifestyles prefer natural and holistic solutions free from side effects. He said, “Inflammation is a natural response to the stresses that we put our bodies through. Preparation and strengthening routines can help to improve the resilience of the body and reduce incidents of inflammation.” Natural solutions for managing inflammation and enhancing recovery”

Ensuring that your body has the mobility and stability needed for physical activities is essential. It's also important to consider whether inflammation is localised or systemic. Taking a break from intense exercise and incorporating active recovery, such as gentle walking or swimming, can aid in adequate recovery and prepare you for your next exercise session. Picture: Supplied To address systemic inflammation, hydration and nutrition play crucial roles. Avoiding refined sugars and alcohol can help manage inflammation. For local inflammation after exercise, solutions like ice baths and topical remedies specific to the affected area can be beneficial.

While reducing inflammation is often aimed at ensuring you can continue with your workouts, it's important to remember that inflammation is a natural immune response for healing. Giving your body sufficient rest after strenuous workouts is crucial to promote healing and avoid the need for anti-inflammatory medications. Taking a break from intense exercise and incorporating active recovery, such as gentle walking or swimming, can aid in adequate recovery and prepare you for your next exercise session.

Doryce Sher, the founder of Aromatic Apothecary and a qualified pharmacist and aromatherapist, highlights the abundance of natural anti-inflammatory plants. Essential oils like peppermint, rosemary, ginger and eucalyptus are known for their anti-inflammatory properties in aromatherapy solutions. These natural ingredients offer both warming and cooling properties, providing additional healing benefits.

