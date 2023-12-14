Expert tips on how arthritis sufferers can improve their sleep patterns

Arthritis is a broad term encompassing over 100 types of joint diseases, Affinity Health explained. The health-care provider’s CEO, Murray Hewlett, added that common symptoms include pain, stiffness and swelling, which can make sleep elusive for those affected.

"Poor sleep, in turn, can worsen arthritis symptoms, creating a vicious cycle that negatively affects one's quality of life,” he said. But all hope is not lost as Hewlett says that there are strategies and lifestyle changes that can significantly improve sleep for arthritis sufferers. Here are his five tips on how people who suffer from arthritis can sleep better:

Optimise your sleep environment Ensuring a comfortable sleep environment is essential for everyone, but it's particularly crucial for arthritis patients, Hewlett said. Enhance your sleep setting:

- Choose a comfortable mattress and pillows that properly support your body. “Memory foam or adjustable mattresses can help distribute your body weight evenly, reducing pressure on painful joints,” he said. - Maintain a calm, dark and quiet bedroom.

Hewlett suggested blackout curtains and the use of white noise machines to mask disruptive sounds. - Keep the bedroom well-ventilated and at a comfortable temperature. A slightly cooler room (around 18-21°C) is generally conducive to better sleep.

Manage pain Hewlett stressed that managing pain is a central aspect of improving the quality of sleep for arthritis sufferers. He advised consulting with a health-care provider to explore pain relief options, which may include:

- over-the-counter pain relievers or prescription medications to manage inflammation and pain; - physical therapy or exercises tailored to your condition to improve joint function and reduce discomfort; and - applying heat or cold to painful joints before bedtime to alleviate pain and stiffness.

Set up an evening routine for relaxation Establishing a calming evening routine can signal to your body that it's time to wind down. Try incorporating the following relaxation techniques:

– Gentle stretching exercises to alleviate tension and promote flexibility. – Warm baths or showers, particularly with Epsom salts, can help relax muscles and soothe joint pain. – Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation or progressive muscle relaxation can calm the mind and reduce anxiety that might interfere with sleep.

Position yourself mindfully Choosing the correct sleep position can make a significant difference in reducing pain and discomfort. While preferences vary, Hewlett believes that many people living with arthritis find relief by

– sleeping on their back with a pillow under their knees to reduce pressure on the lower back and hips; – placing a pillow between their knees when sleeping on their side to keep the spine aligned and relieve pressure on the hips and knees; and – not sleeping on their stomach as this can strain the neck and spine.

Make good diet and lifestyle choices The foods you consume and your daily lifestyle habits can influence arthritis symptoms and sleep quality. For this reason, Hewlett suggests the following measures:

– Eat a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fatty fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon or mackerel. – Caffeine and alcohol consumption should be limited, especially in the hours before bedtime as they can disrupt sleep. – Stay hydrated throughout the day but reduce fluid intake closer to bedtime to avoid waking up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom.