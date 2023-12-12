Experts reveal royal-inspired looks to wear to your office party

If you are engrossed with the sixth and final season of the hit Netflix drama series “The Crown”, you will have noticed how fashion is a big part of their lives. The historical drama television series, which centres on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the UK monarchy, touches on several aspects, including the unique way in which the leading ladies dress.

The royals’ wardrobe is followed by scores of people across the globe, with items even selling out when the likes of Kate Middleton wear them. And as holiday office parties are currently in full swing, now might be the best time to replicate some of these acclaimed looks. Fashion experts from upmarket retailer Karen Millen have identified the hottest office party wear trends, which are inspired by 2023’s royal fashion.

Collars Collars are set to make a stylish comeback, adding a refined touch to a variety of outfits, the fashion experts believe. “With a staggering 42 million TikTok views in the last 30 days for related hashtags and a monthly global search volume of 184 000, collars have become a trend that is increasingly demanding attention.”

They added that Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is acclaimed for frequently rocking collars, including when she recently sported a collared military-style coat at Remembrance Sunday in November. “This feature will certainly inject a sophisticated element into your seasonal wardrobe,” the Karen Millen fashion experts said. “Whether adorning blouses, dresses, or outerwear, collars can bring a classic charm to contemporary occasion wear.”

Princess Anne wearing velvet. Picture: Instagram Velvet Velvet stands out as a pivotal fabric, and the fashion experts explained that it injects a touch of luxury into your festive ensembles. Even UK Queen Camilla recently wore a red velvet gown at the recent South Korea state banquet.

“This material is set to grace everything from dresses to accessories, mirroring its heightened presence on recent runways,” the experts said. They added that the fabric saw a whopping 54% surge in interest on Pinterest clothing since August, and more than 8 000 posts on TikTok relating to velvet had reached 30 million viewers in the last 30 days. “All this attesting to the fabric’s undeniable allure, we can expect velvet to be the show-stopper at all your holiday events,” the fashion experts said.

Cherry red The Karen Millen experts believe that this colour is predicted to steal the spotlight as the go-to fashionable hue. The likes of Princess Anne opted for a cherry tartan coat during her recent trip to Balmoral Castle.

“The colour is a classic of the seasonal period and Karen Millen has even experienced an 8,223% rise in searches for the colour from last year, highlighting the popularity of the shade,” the experts said. Kate Middleton wearing a silk blouse. Picture: Instagram. Silk blouses Silk is another material recently fashioned by Kate Middleton, who was spotted in a silk blouse when opening for the BBC’s Children in Need annual fund-raiser.

“For more formal occasions, silk will take centre stage, offering glamour and romance in equal measure,” the fashion experts said. They added that silk blouses boasted an incredible 257% increase in recent Google searches. “It has also received a 185% rise in Pinterest popularity since last year,” they added.

This trend was also spotted on the catwalk of recent fashion weeks, including the Versace collection, where satin created a flattering silhouette that can become the go-to choice for festive elegance. Waistcoats Offering a stylish statement piece, waistcoats bring a sophisticated layering option for festive outfits, the Karen Millen experts said.

“With steady popularity on Pinterest since August and a global search volume averaging 108 000 per month, waistcoats add a classic, yet contemporary touch to your party wear.” Waistcoats have been embraced by royals such as Princess Beatrice. It has also featured on recent runways, including the Vivienne Westwood and Giorgio Armani collections.