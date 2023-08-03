Harnessing the power of wellness rewards programmes in tough economic times

There’s no doubt that consumers are feeling the pinch of rising inflation and the higher cost of living. As many South Africans continue to search for ways to keep their heads above water, health and financial stability remain two major concerns. In this fast-paced world, taking care of our physical and mental well-being is of absolute importance. But with so many demands on our time and energy, how do we prioritise our health?

Enter wellness programs - a revolutionary concept designed to support and reward individuals on their journey to a healthier, happier life. So, what exactly are wellness programs? In simple terms, they are comprehensive initiatives that encourage and incentivise individuals to adopt healthy behaviours and make positive lifestyle choices. These programs cover a wide range of areas such as physical fitness, nutrition, mental health, stress management, and financial wellness.

Wellness rewards programmes have the potential to truly revolutionise the way we approach healthcare by shifting the focus from reactive treatments to preventive care. According to Márcia Garcia Eugenio – Head of Multiply Incentivised Wellness for Momentum Health Solutions products have shifted from being loyalty-driven to being health-driven, helping members live healthy and balanced lives by encouraging and rewarding them for making healthier choices that improve both their physical health and mental wellbeing. “By focusing on prevention, we believe we can help reduce the overall cost of healthcare. With the emphasis on rewarding healthy behaviours, individuals are encouraged to take proactive measures to maintain their holistic well-being.

We know that the cost of the disease is great, so by doing so, they reduce the likelihood of developing chronic conditions that not only compromise health but also burden finances with medical expenses.” A key advantage of wellness rewards programmes, according to Eugenio, is their ability to generate significant cost savings for the average consumer. With many South Africans being forced to cut down on monthly expenses, it’s pivotal that rewards programmes provide benefits that cater to the current challenging economic outlook and other unforeseen factors that may arise, she claimed.

She added that in an economy where every rand and cent counts, making effective use of these benefits can help consumers not only reap the rewards of better long-term health but see more meaningful short-term savings in their pockets in the interim. These tangible benefits serve as strong motivators, inspiring individuals to actively engage in healthier behaviour and consistently work towards achieving their wellness goals. And so, the financial advantages extend beyond the immediate rewards. By adopting healthier habits, individuals can experience long-term savings through reduced healthcare expenses. Preventive care and early detection of health issues can for example help avoid costly treatments, emergency room visits, and hospitalisations.

By prioritising their well-being, members effectively minimise the financial strain associated with medical costs, contributing to longer-term financial stability. Improved Physical Health: Wellness programs promote regular exercise, healthy eating, and preventive care. By participating in fitness challenges, accessing discounted gym memberships, or attending nutrition workshops, individuals can make strides toward better physical health. With consistent exercise and a balanced diet, the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions can be significantly reduced.

Enhanced Mental Well-being: Taking care of our mental health is just as important as taking care of our bodies. Wellness programs often include resources like stress management workshops, mindfulness sessions, and counselling services. By prioritising mental well-being, individuals can reduce stress, enhance resilience, and improve overall happiness and life satisfaction. Incentives and Rewards: One of the most exciting aspects of wellness programs is the opportunity to earn incentives and rewards for achieving health goals. Imagine earning points for completing workouts, reaching weight loss milestones, or participating in wellness challenges.

These rewards can range from discounts on products and services, to gift cards, or even cash incentives - all of which motivate and reinforce healthy habits. Ultimately, wellness programs empower individuals to take control of their health and happiness. By providing resources, incentives, and a supportive community, these programs make the journey to well-being more enjoyable, engaging, and successful. The power of behavioural change

“The integration of wellness rewards programmes represents a transformative approach to healthcare that merges the realms of personal wellbeing and financial stability,” said Eugenio. By incentivising healthy behaviour and promoting preventive care, these programmes empower individuals to take control of their health while reaping the financial benefits that accompany it. More importantly, it results in a positive impact that extends beyond individuals to a healthier society.