Hong Kong lights up the festive season with an all-ages array of activities and beloved characters

Be among the very first in the world to experience "The World of Frozen" and be immersed in the festive spirit this Christmas. These holidays, fans from around the world can join beloved characters including Elsa and Anna from Frozen, BE@RBRICK, and Le Petit Prince in Hong Kong to celebrate the festive season.

Beyond these iconic figures, the city offers myriad ways for visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the festive ambience, promising a season filled with enchantment and joy. Puneet Kumar, Director - South Asia and Middle East, Hong Kong Tourism Board extended a warm invitation to visitors. He said that they should get ready for the festive atmosphere in Hong Kong, which includes an array of exciting events, spectacular Christmas decorations, and lighting installations at the Hong Kong WinterFest.

Kumar added that visitors will encounter magical activities at top attractions, enjoy prestigious offers and privileges from top-tier shopping malls, have exclusive dining experiences at classy hotels and restaurants, take themed tours and itineraries, and more. They can also join the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations to ring in the new year. “Step into a magical winter wonderland as Hong Kong Disneyland unveils "The World of Frozen", the world's first and largest Frozen-themed land,” Kumar said.

In this enchanting realm that brings iconic characters and scenes from the beloved Disney film to life, visitors can discover the magic of Arendelle's best-known locations, including North Mountain and the Bay of Arendelle, all idyllically backdropped by the rugged terrain of Lantau Island. "The World of Frozen" is home to a range of immersive experiences including multi-sensory boat ride "Frozen Ever After", "Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs", a charming carnival coaster that guides guests through the picturesque Arendelle Forest; and "Playhouse In The Woods", a theatrical experience set deep in Arendelle Forest where the audience can become part of the story. Harbourside Happenings: "Marine Pyrotechnics" decorates Hong Kong's skyline with Christmas icons

From 24 November to 1 January, Hong Kong WinterFest, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, will take place at Harbourside Lawn West of Art Park at West Kowloon Cultural District. A show-stopping marine pyrotechnic display will light up Hong Kong's skyline with colourful Yuletide motifs for over eight evenings in December, including Christmas Eve and Christmas night. The not-to-be-missed photo spot of the Christmas Town, the 20-metre, 6-storey giant Christmas tree decorated with glistening lights and a gorgeous star tree topper, will be a striking complement to the dazzling skyline of the Victoria Harbour while exuding peace and hope.