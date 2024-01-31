How to get that face lift without surgery or injections

Gaining weight is easy but losing it is another story. In the past two years, home workouts have become popular, with pilates taking centre stage. Most people have moved from doing yoga to pilates because they have more benefits, including easy workout routines, weight loss, a well-toned body and improved mental health.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s all over for yoga. Face yoga is the thing now, especially for people who want to tone their faces without surgeries or injections. These face exercises will give you a lift with any injections. Picture: Supplied. Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, says face yoga is the ultimate workout for facial muscles, promoting elasticity and toning for a sculpted and youthful appearance. However, there is a trick though. Like any other exercise, you must be consistent to see the results.

“In a world where the pursuit of youthfulness often involves needles, injectables and scalpels, a natural revolution is taking place, bringing forth a fresh and holistic approach to skincare. “Say goodbye to the invasive procedures and hello to the power of face yoga and acupressure -- your passport to a naturally lifted, toned, and radiant complexion,” says Sherwin. For a sculptured youthful face, Sherwin suggests the following face yoga exercises.