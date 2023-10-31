Introducing the standout features of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the latest FE series addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem — the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ and Galaxy Buds FE. Known for their iconic and durable designs, advanced performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, and so much more — these are the most epic FE devices yet.

For those who want to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time, the new FE devices are the perfect entry point. “At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximise their creativity and productivity.”

Galaxy S23 FE: The Galaxy S Series’ Iconic Design, Pro-Grade Camera and Smooth Gaming Performance are designed to elevate your everyday. Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the iconic S series design with its new floating camera and premium finish protected with IP68 1 water and dust resistance for an even sleeker display. Plus, it features recycled materials and packaging, packing a punch with durability, functionality and sustainability. Offered in new, vibrant colours, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device colour that best fits their style.

Everyday moments come to life on Galaxy S23 FE with pro-grade camera features to help you capture amazing photos and videos. See sharp details in every scene with a 50MP high-resolution lens, and 3X optical zoom. After dark, Nightography on Galaxy S23 FE lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colours. With advanced digital image stabilisation (VDIS), take steady shots on the go using the rear camera with optical image stabiliser (OIS) angle. When it comes to creating perfectly shareable content, Galaxy S23 FE is an editing studio on the go. In Pro Mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more can be manually adjusted to your preferences.

Capture customised shots with the Camera Assistant app 2 and choose which automated features to use for a fully customised shooting experience. With the freedom to create and customise, Galaxy S23 FE camera has the AI-powered editing tools to help elevate your creations. For gaming and streaming, Galaxy S23 FE’s powerful processor makes every action rapid and fluid with a vapour chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance. The long-lasting 3 4,500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter 4 .

All this power comes to life on a bright, super-smooth 6.4-inch 5 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Based on your surroundings, Vision Booster technology on Galaxy S23 FE automatically detects bright lighting conditions, keeping the screen vivid just like flagship models. The Galaxy S23 FE series is available from R17,999 6 in modern, bold colours, including Mint, Cream, Graphite and Purple. Indigo and Tangerine are also available exclusively at Samsung.com. Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+: Large Screen Viewing, IP68 Durability, and S Pen Boost Possibilities for Creativity and Productivity

Whenever inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ deliver essential entertainment, expressive creativity, and seamless productivity. With two portable and powerful devices to choose from, even more users can experience the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S series. Digital creators, entrepreneurs, busy students, artists, gamers, and more will explore their passions and get work done with improved device speed and even better performance 7 compared to the previous FE Series. Responsive and immersive viewing and creating can happen at home, at work, on campus, or even at the park on Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s 10.9-inch and Tab S9 FE+’s 12.4-inch displays 8 — featuring an automatic refresh rate that adapts up to 90Hz.

Sunlight is no match for Vision Booster, which enhances visibility in outdoor environments by optimising colour and contrast especially in dark area of screen. Just like the newest Galaxy Tab S9 series, both Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ received an IP68 rating 9 , offering enhanced durability for peace of mind on the go. Plus, Tab S9 FE+’s long-lasting 10 battery with up to 20 hours 11 of video playback on a single charge means work and play won’t keep you tethered to a cord. Ideas and notes are easy to capture with Galaxy’s signature in-box, IP68-rated S Pen. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ include a wide variety of creative tools and apps, including fan-favourites like Goodnotes 12 , LumaFusion 13 , Clip Studio Paint 14 , and more. Easily keep class notes, sketches, videos, and more with up to double the storage 15 , plus the option to upgrade to 1TB with a microSD card 16 .

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available in Gray from R10,999 . Galaxy Buds FE: Superior Sound, Powerful ANC and Ergonomic Design Expand the Excellent Audio Experience to More Users Galaxy Buds FE bring Samsung’s impeccable sound experience to more users. Their powerful bass offers deep and rich sound that allows you to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound enable you to hear more of what you love and less of what you don’t.

Also, automatic personalised beamforming of the advanced three microphone system, along with AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), separates your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls. Boasting the longest battery life in the Buds series, Galaxy Buds FE provide up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 30 hours including the charging case 18 . Even when using ANC, users can get up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 21 hours including the case. Inspired by the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, Galaxy Buds FE are engineered to be comfortable enough to wear for a long time, and enable a more customised fit with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes for wingtips.

Galaxy Buds FE are available for R1,999 in two distinct, modern colours: Graphite and White 20 . One Seamlessly Connected Galaxy Ecosystem With new FE devices, it’s easier than ever to experience the full power of the connected Galaxy ecosystem.

Productivity is intuitive with Multi Control 21 , which enables users to drag and drop content easily between multiple Galaxy devices. Copy and paste or drag and drop between smartphone and tablet. When creativity strikes, simply transfer videos or images from smartphone to tablet with Quick Share, for easier editing. When it is time for immersive entertainment, Galaxy Buds FE are the perfect companions. Auto Switch intelligently switches sound between your smartphone, tablet, and even watch and TV – based on your usage with no manual adjustments required 22 . Also, SmartThings Find helps you track down misplaced Buds and also sound an alarm should they be left behind 23 .

All these devices and connectivity capabilities uphold Samsung’s commitment to providing secure and private experiences. Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are backed by Samsung Knox protection, meaning personal information is kept that way, by default. Mindfully Crafted for the Planet With the latest FE devices, Samsung advances its commitment to the environment by scaling its latest purposeful innovations throughout the ecosystem.

Galaxy S23 FE features a wide variety of recycled materials 24 found in both internal and external device components 25 , including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass, and post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are also comprised of recycled materials. Select internal and external components 26 use pre-consumer recycled aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics. The new Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are designed to last with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. To enhance longevity, users can also leverage programs such as Samsung Care+ 27 , a support service for accidental damages, repairs, and more.

Supporting more positive impact for the planet does not stop at smartphones and tablets. Galaxy Buds FE incorporate post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets and water barrels in their product design 28 . To learn more about Galaxy S23 FE, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-s23/ To learn more about Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-tab