Jacaranda FM buys R25 000 art piece to pay for the mammograms of 26 women

Nonhlanhla Sephula’s pride and joy are her three sons. They were her support system when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a harrowing experience which she described as “toughest journey of her life”. The single mother explained that more than two years ago she discovered a lump while sitting at a restaurant with her children, celebrating one of her son’s birthdays

At the time in June 2021, this prompted Sephula to visit her GP, who referred her for a mammogram and sonar test. She didn’t have medical aid and was shocked at the expense of a mammogram and all the tests that come with cancer treatment. Sephula then realised how little she actually knew about breast cancer as well as the challenging treatment journey she was about to embark on.

But she was determined to fight the cancer and live for her sons. Her family and her took this battle head-on and with the help of doctors, surgery and radiation, the single mother was declared cancer-free in August this year. But while on the journey, Sephula became aware of just how many women in disadvantaged communities did not have access to adequate breast cancer treatment and information. In a bid to provide much-needed assistance and to spread cancer awareness, Sephula decided to establish the Risima Foundation.

The non-profit organisation (NPO) is aimed at helping women who cannot afford mammograms. In order to raise the funds needed, Sephula held a fund-raiser and mobile mammogram screening day at the Irene Link retail centre in Pretoria last weekend. She wanted to raise enough money to help those women who can’t afford the R950 screening fee. Sephula also wanted to raise funds to host a mobile screening day once a month for those in need. For this fund-raiser, she sold works of art drawn by her youngest son, 16-year-old Mxolisi. His artistic creations depicted his mother’s gruelling breast cancer battle and the family’s subsequent journey to support her.

Sephula’s cancer campaign caught the attention of Gauteng radio station Jacaranda FM. Touched by the family’s effort and plight, their Good Morning Angels Fund decided to buy one of Mxolisi’s works of art for R25 000. This was enough to fund 26 mammograms for women in need. Supporting sustainable community initiatives is something the multichannel media brand is passionate about. Jacaranda FM also encourages those who want to contribute to this cancer awareness cause to do their part by participating in the auction here: https://bidlive.bonthuijs.co.za/.