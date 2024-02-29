Jojo Robinson shares arm-lift surgery journey with fans

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson is currently in a whole lot of pain following another cosmetic surgery. “The Real Housewives of Durban” star has had cosmetic surgeries done on her body amounting to more than R800 000.

In her most recent surgery, Robinson did a brachioplasty, also known as an arm lift. The surgery reshapes the back part of the upper arm, from the underarm to elbow. It removes extra skin and tissue and is meant to make the upper arm look smoother. Taking to Instagram, Robinson posted a video of the journey as well as a graphic insert of the pieces of skin that were removed from her arms.

She wrote: “Graphic warning ⚠️ Join me on my arm lift surgery journey... “I've been wanting to do this surgery for the longest time, and I finally just pulled the plug and did it.” She continued to sing the praises of her doctor, who also did her tummy tuck surgery two years ago, and the Durban hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Robinson (@mrs.jojo.robinson) Post-surgery, Robinson wrote, “I'm very sore today, but it's manageable. It's safe to say I won't be doing much this week. “I have to wear compression garments for up to three weeks, but, surprisingly, it's not that uncomfortable. “The surgery was a day procedure, and I was able to leave the same day. Although the ride home was hela uncomfortable, not gonna lie. I'm home safe and just laying in bed all week. Sorry, not sorry.

“I'll update you in my stories as the week goes on... We should hopefully change the dressing on Friday,“ she ended. In updates on her Instagram stories, Robinson talks about being in a lot of pain and discomfort. “I am suffering today, and the medicine makes you groggy. The anti-inflammatories hurt my stomach... I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus in the back and the sides where the cut is the worst. I’m so tired from the medicine. Today hasn’t been a great day,” she said.

In another post, she said, “I knew it was going to be painful, but I think the worst is the fact that you have to lay on your back, and its so sore, and I am itchy everywhere.” Meanwhile, her fans wished her a speedy recovery. “Speedy recovery Skat! ❤ PS I didn’t read the copy before I saw the reel. 🙈 Slightly traumatised but wanted to see too. Hope you’re being pampered in bed for the next couple days ❤️,” wrote @sowhipped.