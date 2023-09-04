Lack of funds and information about ADHD are significant obstacles to diagnosis

According to a National Centre for Biotechnology Information study co-authored by Schoeman et al, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most prevalent psychiatric disorder in children, affecting roughly 1 in 20 of them, and follows about 65% of them into adulthood, affecting about 1 million adults in South Africa. But ADHD is a disorder that's frequently misunderstood and beset by misconceptions, particularly when it comes to treatment.

The disorder impairs a person's capacity to learn, their sense of self, their relationships, and their ability to work; it also increases the likelihood of other psychiatric disorders, lowers social functioning, delinquency and substance misuse. A virtual gathering of international and local multidisciplinary professionals, including psychiatrists, paediatricians, general practitioners, psychologists, and occupational therapists, took place at the 4th South African Multidisciplinary ADHD Congress from August 30 to September 2. The event was hosted by Stellenbosch Business School in collaboration with the Goldilocks and the Bear Foundation.

Professor Renata Schoeman, congress organiser and head of healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, claims that two of the major access hurdles to diagnosis and treatment are a lack of information and a lack of financial support. In low and middle-income nations, 17% of children and adolescents are thought to experience mental health issues, and 50% of all mental health illnesses start before the age of 14. However, barely 1% of all psychiatric services are devoted to the mental health of children and adolescents.

Early detection and treatments for ADHD and comorbid illnesses are hampered by a lack of knowledge about ADHD and other mental health issues, overworked healthcare systems, and the stigma surrounding mental health. Given the prevalence of ADHD and its effects on the academic, occupational, emotional, financial, and social well-being of people with ADHD, the congress strives to highlight the significance of advocacy and access to treatment. In a formal declaration, Prof. Schoeman claims that just 5% of the health budget - or 13.8% of the GDP - is allocated to mental health in nations like South Africa.

"In Europe, there are 9 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, compared to 0.05 psychiatrists per 100 000 in Africa. Additionally, the majority of African nations lack mental health policies, initiatives, or plans of action. “Insufficient financial and human resources, frequent civil unrest and violence, emigration, and a lack of understanding of mental health disorders all contribute to the challenge, she continues. According to Schoeman, over the years, the congress has sparked renewed interest in the field's research and given attendees the chance to gain new skills and interact with medical specialists, thereby improving the outcomes for all people with ADHD in our particular (Southern) African environment.

The symptoms of ADHD include a recurring pattern of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that hinder development and functioning. These symptoms are frequently accompanied by behavioural, academic, social, and emotional issues that can make it difficult to form close bonds with others and perform well in school and at work. Inability to focus, task wandering, a lack of persistence, being disorganised, poor time management, and procrastination are all indications of inattention.

While impulsivity manifests as poor self-control, such as a quick temper, social intrusiveness, making snap decisions without carefully considering the consequences, and engaging in addictive behaviours, hyperactivity refers to excessive, inappropriate activity, such as constant fidgeting, children talking or leaving their seat in class, often being "on the go," and having difficulty playing quietly. Schoeman maintains that despite the fact that some kids seem to "outgrow" ADHD, the condition typically persists into adolescence. Instead, some people develop better symptom management skills as they get older and use lifestyle and career decisions to make up for any impairment caused by ADHD.