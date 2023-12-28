December is Prevention of Injuries Month, with people urged to be more proactive when it comes to creating a safer environment for themselves and those around them. And when it comes to helping others, a well-equipped first aid kit is an absolute necessity.

Accidents can happen at any time or in any place. Having quick access to a first aid kit can be a lifesaver, allowing an immediate response to a medical emergency, be it a burn in the kitchen, a minor cut or a more serious accident in a workplace. In the event of a sudden accident or health emergency, the ability to use a first aid kit effectively can sometimes spell the difference between life and death. This is especially true in South Africa, where response times for emergency services can vary greatly depending on one's location. In a country admired for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural tapestry, both locals and visitors must be prepared for any unexpected situations.

A well-stocked first aid kit is your first line of defence in an emergency. First aid is the immediate assistance given to any person suffering from either a minor or serious illness or injury, with care provided to preserve life, prevent the condition from worsening or promote recovery. A well-stocked first aid kit is your first line of defence in an emergency. Picture: Unsplash/Ploegerson In an emergency, rapid action can reduce the severity of an injury or even save a life, according to the South African Red Cross Society.

Whether it’s a snake bite while hiking in the Drakensberg or a burn at a braai, having the knowledge and confidence to act can make all the difference. Contents of a First Aid Kit A basic first aid kit, as outlined by the South African National Standards (SANS 10177-3), should include essential items, including bandages, antiseptic wipes, a roll of elastic adhesive, scissors, tweezers, sterile gauze pads, gloves and pain relievers.

Depending on the sector, workplace kits may need additional items – such as eye wash or burn dressings – tailored to specific hazards. In addition to these basics, and taking into consideration the South African environment, items such as burn shields, anti-venom for snake and spider bites, and items to manage heatstroke and dehydration are also advised. According to Dis-Chem Pharmacies executive manager Tanya Ponter: “First aid kits are essential, and every household, workplace and school should have one readily available.

“First aid kits can be used as an interim resource to assist with an injury or illness, and in more severe cases to stabilise a person until professional medical help arrives.” In case of an emergency In a case of emergency, the first course of action after ensuring your own safety is to call for professional help. In South Africa, emergency numbers vary by region, but there are national hotlines that should be on everyone's phone:

10177 – Ambulance Services 112 – Mobile phones for all emergencies The official South African Police Service contact is 10111 for crimes in progress or serious accidents.

First Aid Training First aid training is recommended, such as the courses offered by St John’s (a well-known international first aid organisation with branches in South Africa). The courses cover essential skills, tailored to different environments and situations. According to Ponter, there are crucial steps individuals can take to ensure they are protected in various settings – from the home to the bustling hallways of schools and offices.

Ponter's key preparedness tips: Accessible First Aid Kits At home, it's important family members know where to find the first aid kit, and know how to use the items it contains, while workplaces must follow local guidelines regarding the quantity and placement of these kits.

These take the specific environment into account, ensuring swift action can be taken during emergencies. Understanding and following regulations Different environments present unique risks, and staying updated with sector-specific first aid regulations is crucial.

"Every workplace and educational institution should look into strengthening their safety protocols to secure the well-being of all as they return to their routines," advises Ponter. For instance, she notes that "in high-risk fields like manufacturing and mining, Regulation 7 kits are crucial for addressing severe injuries, whereas office settings generally need Regulation 3 kits for common minor injuries". Schools are aware that children are prone to accidents, so Regulation 3 and Regulation 5 kits are typically used, designed for the specific injuries pupils and teachers might encounter.

Upkeep of First Aid Kits "A crucial aspect of first aid readiness is the regular inspection and replenishment of first aid kits," Ponter cautions. Regular checking of expiry dates on the kit’s contents can prevent compromising the effectiveness of an emergency response. Seeking help when kits are insufficient

Should there be a lack of essential supplies, Ponter advises knowing where to find external assistance. "Clinics like those run by Dis-Chem Pharmacies play a vital role when one doesn't have access to a well-equipped first aid kit," she adds, reinforcing the idea that being prepared is always the best strategy. "By keeping informed, following the right guidelines, ensuring proper training and maintaining supplies, each person can play a part in fostering a safer environment."