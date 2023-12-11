Fashion and football have collided as Lionel Messi’s pink Inter Miami shirt has been named as a top fashion item for 2023. Vogue magazine has selected the pink football shirt, as well as Nike Shox, cat-eye sunglasses and underwear that is worn as outerwear, for their list of the top 15 of fashion pieces that defined the last 12 months.

The internationally acclaimed lifestyle publication explained that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s grand arrival in America sparked a frenzy across the US and the world, with ticket prices for Miami matches rocketing and the team’s merchandise also remaining in high demand. And while it is considered a rarity for a piece of football clothing to be placed so high on a prestigious fashion list, Vogue explained that the pink shirt – in the shade of Pantone 1895 C – makes a powerful statement when worn by one of the most influential men on the planet. Lionel Messi sporting Inter Miami’s pink football shirt, which has been named as one of the most fashionable items for 2023. Picture: Instagram “Immediately following the Messi announcement, the generic Inter Miami jersey, in an unexpected shade of un-Barbie pink, sold out, giving rise to a rich bootleg industry,” the publication explained of its decision to put it on their 2023 fashion list.

“Now, nearly five months later, the official Messi jersey, sporting his number 10, remains wait-listed in most sizes on the adidas website.” Shades of pink exploded in popularity this year, particularly due to the release of the Barbie movie in July. It not only featured prominently in the fashion world during 2023, but the shade has also been incorporated in the food and beverage industry, decor, and even cars.

And being donned by the 37-year-old footballer, who many believe is the greatest of all time, this makes the shade even more appealing. Messi continues to be a revelation on and off the pitch, with his influence now extending to a fashion trendsetter. Lionel Messi sporting Inter Miami’s pink football shirt, which has been named as one of the most fashionable items for 2023. Picture: Instagram. He shocked the sports fraternity back in July when he left French side PSG for the US’s Major League Soccer (MLS) team, which is co-owned by fellow football legend David Beckham.

Following his transfer to the US, Messi’s popularity has seemingly increased tenfold, with fans from all over the world, including A-list stars such as Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and Selena Gomez, flying into Miami to catch a glimpse of the footballing icon. And just like football fans around the globe, Beckham had to wait for the release of more Messi jerseys in order to gift-wrap them, despite his status as a co-owner of Inter Miami. This was after it had been revealed that adidas was selling more than they were able to make.