LOOK: Lebo Mashile straightens hair for the first time in 25 years

South African poet and producer Lebo Mashile surprised many when she revealed her new hair. Taking to social media, the actress said she had not straightened her hair in 25 years, and it was the first time seeing it that long.

“I’m getting my hair blow-dried straight so that it can be trimmed properly. It’s my first time seeing my hair straight in 25 years. @kelvintakudzwa6, you have magical hands,” she wrote. Most of her followers were startled to see her hair that long since she has 4C type hair, which coils, thus making it prone to shrinkage. “When they talk about crowning glory, I hope you are hurtling to the front of the line to be the poster child,” commented @D_elleriously.

Lebo Mashile after blow drying her hair. Picture: Instagram. Shrinkage in natural afro hair is very common. Afro hair that is properly hydrated and moisturised is supposed to shrink as a sign of good health. In an interview with InStyle, Jamilla Powell, hairstylist and founder of Naturally Drenched, explained in detail why shrinkage is not something to be alarmed about. “Shrinkage is a sign of healthy hair and means your hair is naturally doing what it's supposed to do. When your curls get wet, they go from a stretched-out form to your natural curl, which is often a tighter curl.