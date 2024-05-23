Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, May 23, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

LOOK: Lebo Mashile straightens hair for the first time in 25 years

Lebo Mashile showing off her natural hair. Picture: Instagram.

Lebo Mashile showing off her natural hair. Picture: Instagram.

Published 3h ago

Share

South African poet and producer Lebo Mashile surprised many when she revealed her new hair.

Taking to social media, the actress said she had not straightened her hair in 25 years, and it was the first time seeing it that long.

“I’m getting my hair blow-dried straight so that it can be trimmed properly. It’s my first time seeing my hair straight in 25 years. @kelvintakudzwa6, you have magical hands,” she wrote.

Most of her followers were startled to see her hair that long since she has 4C type hair, which coils, thus making it prone to shrinkage.

“When they talk about crowning glory, I hope you are hurtling to the front of the line to be the poster child,” commented @D_elleriously.

Lebo Mashile after blow drying her hair. Picture: Instagram.

Shrinkage in natural afro hair is very common. Afro hair that is properly hydrated and moisturised is supposed to shrink as a sign of good health.

In an interview with InStyle, Jamilla Powell, hairstylist and founder of Naturally Drenched, explained in detail why shrinkage is not something to be alarmed about.

“Shrinkage is a sign of healthy hair and means your hair is naturally doing what it's supposed to do. When your curls get wet, they go from a stretched-out form to your natural curl, which is often a tighter curl.

“If you lack moisture or have some form of damage, your shrinkage will decrease,” she said.

So, if you have afro shrinks, embrace it. However, sometimes you must straighten it to make it easier to trim the loose ends.

Related Topics:

hair styleshair tipshair treatmentscurly hairethnic hairnatural hair