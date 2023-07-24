LOOK: The latest Food digi mag looks at immune-boosting food and drinks

We are what we eat! With this in mind, it is important that we choose wisely and eat food that helps boost our immunity, fights infection and keeps us healthy and fit. With the cold and flu season in full force, we need to make sure our immune system is strong and ready to fight off viruses, bacteria, or any other foreign particle that can have an adverse reaction to our health.

As a response to these pathogens, the immune system releases antibodies that attack and kill these particles but for the system to be strong, one has to incorporate the right food and diet that will help it strengthen. One way in which we can ensure good health and well-being is to make sure we are taking enough immune-boosting nutrients through our daily diet. In some cases, food can be a powerful medicine. Certain foods contain essential nutrients that boost the immune system, providing vital nutrients. Luckily, there is no end to how many immune-boosting foods are out there.

While eating these foods may not guarantee you never get sick again, there are foods with plenty of nutrients and benefits to keep you healthy. In this magazine, we take a look into some of the best foods that boost immunity, what makes them so great, and how much you should be eating to ensure you receive the full benefits. Contents

How does food interact with our immune system? Foods that may weaken your immune system. Eating habits that weaken your system.

Juices that can boost your immunity. How tisanes can boost your immune system. Everyday foods that boost your immune system.

Home-made drinks to boost your immunity. Vegan superfoods you should load up on. 5 smoothies to support your immune system.