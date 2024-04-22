LOOK: Thebe Magugu launches ‘Heritage III: Lobola Negotiations’

Thebe Magugu is a fashion icon whose creativity expands beyond making beautiful garments; every piece of clothing he produces has a meaning. Although he may be an internationally renowned designer, Magugu still takes the South African fashion season seriously; hence, he’s launched a new collection.

Titled “Heritage III: Lobola Negotiation”, this collection features iconic South African media personalities, including the legendary Dr John Kani. “Exclusive to British ‘Vogue’, this instalment explores ‘Lobola’, which is a centuries-old negotiation process in anticipation for eventual marriage, where the family of the groom approaches the family of the bride with an offer – traditionally cattle, contemporarily money – in ‘exchange’ for the bride herself. This is meant to be symbolic rather than ownership, and the exact margins of this practice change from culture to culture,” explained the multi-award-winning designer.

“Fronting this campaign are 18 South African leaders – from Professor Thuli Madonsela B.V.O to Dr John Kani O.B.E – each of whom have spearheaded their respective fields with their talents, skills and minds – whether it's in law, film, photography, literature, business, sports, culinary arts or art.” The leaders featured in this campaign include Ama Qamata, Anele Mdoda, Boity Thulo, Mandla Sibeko, Miguel Timm, Mogau Seshoene, Nunu Ntshingila, Nomzamo Mbatha, Priddy Ugly, Prof. Thuli Madonsela, Thebe Ikalafeng, Thapelo Mokoena, Thebe Magugu, Tresor Riziki, Trevor Stuurman, Zizipho Poswa and Zoë Modiga. The collection includes lobola dresses and shirts representing South African cultures, including Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Tswana, Tsonga, Swati, Sotho and Venda.