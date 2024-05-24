LOOK: Venus Williams honoured with her own Barbie doll, along with other female athletes

Tennis champion Venus Williams is enjoying the fruits of her labour as she has been honoured by toy company Mattel, which produces Barbie dolls. In its campaign to celebrate role-model athletes who have broken boundaries to encourage girls to stay in sports and recognise their full potential, Barbie has honoured Williams with her doll.

The Venus Williams Barbie doll. Picture: Instagram “Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said the professional American tennis player. “I’m honoured to be recognised as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams.” The new Barbie ‘athlete’ dolls. Picture: Supplied Her supporters are impressed with the honorary doll.

“Congratulations!!! I believe Venus Williams and other athletes well deserve this honour of having a Barbie doll that resembles them,” commented @RhondaRice10482. @lavishlylevada said: “We love and appreciate everything you’ve done for the game, Venus! Well deserved! Other female athletes who were honoured with their dolls in this campaign include Canadian soccer player Christine Sinclair, Australian footballer Mary Fowler, French boxer Estelle Mossley, Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno, Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Spanish para triathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini and Polish track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.