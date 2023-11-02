Newly crowned Miss Teen Earth SA 2023 to focus on environmental issues

Beauty pageants have often been criticised for placing too much emphasis on physical appearance and in some cases, objectifying women. But newly crowned Miss Teen Earth SA 2023, Chloé-Jade Christian, wants to use her reign to shine a light on environmental matters.

“I am determined to contribute my skills, passion, and voice towards protecting the Earth for future generations to come,” the teenager explained. And as Christian commences her reign after being crowned Miss Teen Earth SA 2023 last month, she is now determined to prove that she is beauty with brains and purpose as she sets out to place environmental matters in the spotlight. The teenage beauty believes that the beauty pageant and empowerment initiative, which was created to empower young women to actively make a sustainable difference in the fight against the destruction of the plant, is the perfect platform to do this.

“The opportunity to serve as Miss Teen Earth South Africa is not merely a title but a commitment,” she explained. “I understand the power of education and the vital role it plays in creating a sustainable future.” As Miss Teen Earth South Africa, Christian added that she is devoted to promoting environmental education in schools and communities. She also wants to empower fellow young minds and inspire them to “become the stewards of our planet”. “One of the key aspects of my mission is to promote sustainable lifestyle choices and encourage others to adopt eco-friendly practices,” she said.

“I believe that every individual has the power to contribute in their own unique way, and I am dedicated to inspiring others to take action through education, outreach, and real-life initiatives.” These sentiments were shared by the World South Africa Pageants organisation, who added: “We only have one planet, let’s look after it”. “This is a very pertinent call to action to all of us who inhabit the Earth.”

Christian also feels a sense of responsibility with her Miss Teen Earth South Africa win and added that she wants to use the opportunity to inspire a positive difference in the world. To further her support and commitment to the planet, the young beauty also actively participates in environmental clean-up campaigns and conservation projects. These include spearheading community clean-ups, volunteering for local environmental organisations as well as participating in tree-planting initiatives.