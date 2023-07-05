Nutritional tips to improve your dog’s diet

Weight gain among people is having an impact on our health as well as that of our pets. Contrary to popular belief, dogs are more prone to obesity. Dogs who are overweight or obese experience major health repercussions, just like humans do. Unfortunately, dog obesity is frequently ignored. You must therefore pay great attention to your dog’s weight as a pet owner.

You shouldn’t take the decision of what to feed your dog - or anybody else in your care, for that matter - lightly. Diet, in addition to physical activity and mental health, is the major factor in wellness. It’s crucial to provide your dog a balanced diet. Even a few of these suggestions, if you’re satisfied with the food your dog is already eating, will be beneficial. Following the SPCA’s advice, you can learn how to assist your dog in losing weight by making changes to their routine and nutrition in the sections below.

Introduce healthy, fresh foods in your dog’s diet Fresh, nutritious foods like fruit and vegetables are bursting with active enzymes and will give your dog’s health a new dimension. According to Dogs, whole meals are also rich in fibre, which promotes defecation, helps with digestion and makes faeces better. When food is cooked to produce shelf-stable products, many nutrients are lost. Therefore, the producers add artificial nutrients back into the goods.

These nutrients are man-made replicas of those found in nature, and this is the key distinction between entire meals and foods prepared industrially. Whole foods, in contrast to most synthetic nutrients, contain nutritional cofactors that collaborate to aid the body’s absorption, assimilation, and utilisation of nutrients. The SPCA advises you to conduct your own study on dog-safe whole foods. Dietary requirements for your dog

Water Dogs can live even if they lose all of their body fat and half of their protein. However, water is so vital that they risk dying even if only 10% of their body’s water is lost. An adult dog weighs more than half of its body weight in water. Fats

Your dog gets energy from fat. Additionally, they support healthy skin and hair on your dog. Your dog has to eat food containing essential fatty acids because their body cannot produce enough of them on its own. Proteins Proteins are used to make bodily tissues. Only 13 of the 23 amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins, are produced by your dog’s body. Ten more must be obtained through eating.

Carbohydrates Plants produce carbs. Your dog consumes grains, veggies, and fibre when eating these foods. Your dog’s bodily tissues are powered by carbohydrates. Additionally, they support the intestinal health of your dog. Fresh, nutritious foods like fruit and vegetables are bursting with active enzymes and will give your dog's health a new dimension. Picture: Pexels The SPCA advises against giving your dogs the following foods and chemicals:

Avocado Avocados contain a substance called persin, claims Healthline. For those who are not allergic to it, it is safe. But in excess, dogs may vomit or have diarrhoea. Keep your dog away from your avocado plants if you grow them at home. Along with the fruit, persin can be found in the leaves, seeds, and bark. The SPCA warns that an obstruction caused by an avocado seed in the intestines or stomach could be lethal.

Xylitol According to research by WebMD, several candies, gum, toothpaste, baked products, and diet foods are sweetened with xylitol. It can result in liver failure and a reduction in your dog’s blood sugar. Vomiting, drowsiness, and difficulties with coordination are among the early signs. Your dog might eventually experience seizures. In a few days, the liver may fail.

Alcohol Alcohol affects a dog’s liver and brain in the same way as it does humans. However, it only takes much less to harm your dog. Even a small amount of beer, liquor, wine, or alcoholic cuisine can be harmful. It can result in diarrhoea, vomiting, poor coordination, breathing issues, coma, and even death. And it may be harsher the smaller your dog is.

Garlic and onions Keep your dog away from onions and garlic. Anaemia can result from them killing their red blood cells. Poisoning might result by eating a lot all at once. Look out for symptoms like weakness, nausea, and difficulty breathing. Raisins and grapes

Dogs who consume raisins and grapes risk kidney failure. Additionally, even a little bit can make a dog sick. Vomiting repeatedly is a warning indicator. Your dog will become lethargic and dejected within a day. The SPCA also lists a number of other items as being off-limits, including macadamia nuts, chocolate, fat trimmings and bones, persimmons, peaches, and plums, raw eggs, raw meat and fish, salt, sugary meals and beverages, yeast dough and any medication designed for human use. Other items that are frequently kept on kitchen shelves can harm your dog. Both baking soda and baking powder are extremely hazardous in large quantities.