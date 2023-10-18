Over 40% of medication errors remain unreported due to fear and misconceptions, according to recent report

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of patients are harmed or die every year due to unsafe healthcare. As a patient, you have the right to receive safe and quality healthcare. You also have the responsibility to be an active partner in your own healthcare. By engaging with your healthcare providers, you can play an active role in your treatment plan and contribute towards the safe and effective use of medicines.

One concerning aspect highlighted by a recent report from Axess Health is the underreporting of medication errors in South Africa. Over 40% of these incidents go unnoticed and unreported, mainly due to fear of punishment and the misconception that if no serious harm occurs, reporting is unnecessary. However, this negligence in reporting hampers efforts to identify and prevent such errors from happening again.

Healthcare providers have the training and knowledge required to understand different medications, including how they work, what side effects they might have, and if they are safe to take along with other medicines you might be taking. They can provide tailored advice based on your unique health history and needs, ensuring that the drug is not only effective but also safe, explained Yusuf Dawood, Multi-Country Safety Head for Sanofi Southern Africa. “Open communication with your healthcare provider will help you understand your treatment plan. This ensures optimal outcomes and empowers patients to be active participants in their healthcare journey.”

Here are some tips on how you can ensure the safe use of medicines: Check first Before you take any medication, undergo a test, or agree to a procedure, make sure you know what it’s for, how it works, what are the benefits and risks, and what are the alternatives.

Confirm with your healthcare provider that you have the right medication, test, or procedure for your condition. Ask questions Don’t be afraid to ask questions about your condition, diagnosis, treatment, medications, or anything else that concerns you. Make sure you understand what your healthcare provider tells you and follow their instructions.

Speak up If you have any worries, doubts, or complaints about your care, let your healthcare provider know. Don’t hesitate to voice your opinions, preferences, or feedback. Your healthcare provider should listen to you and take your concerns seriously. Know your medical history

Keep a record of your medical history, including any allergies, chronic conditions, medications, surgeries, or family history. Share this information with your healthcare provider and update it regularly. This can help prevent errors and complications. Educate yourself about your condition Educate yourself about your condition and treatment options. You can use reliable sources of information, to learn more about your health and well-being.