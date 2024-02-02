Pat McGrath’s porcelain doll look expected to be a hit in the beauty world

They don’t call her the mother of make-up for nothing – Pat McGrath deserves all the glory for being a trendsetter. Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 24 brought all the fashion. From the hair, to the make-up and the garments, everything was on point.

Towards the end of January 2024, luxurious international brands showcased their Spring/Summer collections at the esteemed Paris Fashion Week in France. Several designers wowed with jaw-dropping garments during haute couture week, but when it comes to the facebeats, British make-up artist McGrath had no competition. She is the brains behind the porcelain doll look from Maison Margiela Couture SS24.

Yes, the Margiela collection was exquisite, but McGrath’s make-up was out of this world. She brought back that thin eyebrow from the ’90s, the glass looks from the ’80s and the luminous blush from the Victorian era. Impressed by her work, content creators from different parts of the world jumped on the trend and started re-creating her make-up look.