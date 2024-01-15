‘Priscilla make-up’ rockets by 145% in searches following biopic’s release

Searches for “Priscilla Presley make-up” have soared by a whopping 145% since October last year, following the release of the biopic which centres the “King’s queen”. “Priscilla” is based on the 1985 memoir ‘’Elvis and Me’’ by Priscilla, together with prominent writer and producer Sandra Harmon.

Written, directed, and produced by acclaimed American film-maker Sofia Coppola, “Priscilla” has made more than $20 million (R373m) at the US box office, and its release in the UK this month is set to expand that further. The role of the movie’s leading lady is played by Cailee Spaeny, from HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” fame and focuses on the King of Rock and Roll’s wife, Priscilla, who met Elvis at just 14-years-old, and then went on to become his bride at 21. Priscilla Presley is acclaimed for her effortless cut creases and impeccable winged eye liner. Picture: Instagram. With the biopic’s release, research by Fresha has revealed that there has since been widespread interest in Priscilla’s make-up.

An analysis of Pinterest search data from the beauty and wellness marketplace has also seen a dramatic rise in searches for the beauty icon’s hair and outfits, “with searches nearly tripling compared to normal”, Fresha researchers said. “Alongside her make-up, the fervour extends to her iconic locks, with searches for ‘Priscilla Presley hair’ having risen 115% and a sizzling 177% jump in searches for ‘Priscilla Presley outfits’ since October 1st.” They said the new film was prompting a resurgence of the glam looks of the 1960s, as Priscilla is acclaimed for her effortless cut creases and impeccable winged eye liner.

“Priscilla Presley’s timeless allure and signature make-up have transcended eras, captivating new audiences every generation,” a Fresha spokesperson added. “The recent surge in searches reflects a collective fascination with her iconic looks and indicates a modern resurgence of vintage beauty trends, cementing Priscilla as a beauty icon for the ages.” The Fresha spokesperson said that within the ever-evolving landscape of beauty standards, there was something captivating about Presley’s lasting imprint on the beauty world.