Reality star brings revolutionary health technology to KZN

Durban — Businesswoman Sorisha Naidoo has invested in cutting-edge technology which could be a game changer in improving the quality of life for people with various illnesses. The reality TV star unveiled the Energy Enhancement (EE) System, available at her company Source SA to the public this week.

The EE system, a first of its kind in KwaZulu-Natal, generates multiple bio-active life-enhancing energy fields, known as “scalar waves” which can allow cell regeneration, improve immune function, provide relief from pain, detoxify the body, elevate moods, and assist in balancing the right and left hemispheres of the brain to increase energy levels. Scalar energy is formed when two identical frequencies come from opposite directions and collide, creating a static energy field. Unlike sound or light waves, scalar waves carry out transmissions of energy without decaying over distance and time. Having done extensive research, Naidoo said that when a human cell operated at maximum potential, it held an energy charge of between 70 to 90 millivolts.

“The potential for disease occurs when millivolts drop below this ideal range. When people sit in the EE session at Source SA, scalar waves move through their cells, exciting and recharging them. “A recharged cell will release toxins into the bloodstream that can then be released through detoxification. Research shows that exposure to scalar fields can repair damaged DNA and assist in neutralising harmful, humanmade electromagnetic frequencies,” she said. “We are confident that we are not subjecting individuals to harmful electro-magnetic emissions.”

Her interest in alternate medicine peaked two years ago. Her mother had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and her dad with progressive glaucoma. Desperate for a solution that did not involve modern medicine, she stumbled upon energy enhancement therapy. Intrigued by the potential benefits, she took her parents to George, the only place in the country at the time that had an energy enhancement system, and all of them experienced a profound transformation. The therapist used scalar waves to stimulate their energy centres, promoting a sense of relaxation and well-being. “I was upset for not making it a priority to apply for the machines and started to reach out to the EE System offices to get the system in KZN. I did the applications and made regular calls in the evening for a follow up and finally I got the okay,” said Naidoo.