Rebounding builds mental health resilience, says wellness expert

In today's sedentary world, where screens dominate our attention and physical activity takes a back seat, it is crucial to recognise the profound impact of our daily habits on mental health. A recent study conducted by the National Health Institute sheds light on the detrimental effects of excessive sedentary time on emotional well-being.

This evidence suggests that extended periods of inactivity not only harms our physical health but also increases the risk of anxiety, depression and diminished emotional well-being across diverse populations, including younger adults. Furthermore, prolonged sedentary behaviour has been linked to sleep disorders, which often accompany mental health challenges. However, there is hope emerging from a remarkable body of research which indicates physical activity may hold therapeutic promise in managing mental health disorders.

While much of the focus has been on the impact of aerobic exercise on depression, recent studies have also revealed the efficacy of both aerobic and resistance training in alleviating symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. In a groundbreaking study, researchers found a strong correlation between physical activity and mood, energy levels, and sleep. Their findings indicate that engaging in physical activity positively affects mood and energy levels while also improving sleep duration. Interestingly, these effects were bidirectional, meaning that energy levels, sleep, and mood also influenced subsequent levels of physical activity.

This discovery highlights the interconnected relationship between physical fitness and mental well-being. What sets rebounding apart is its ability to trigger the release of endorphins, the brain's natural source of calm. Picture:Supplied/Lisa Raleigh, a wellness expert Examined, selected patients with bipolar disorder reported greater impacts on physical exercise, sleep, moods, and energy levels. Individuals with bipolar-I disorder showed heightened sensitivity to changes in these areas of daily life, strengthening the notion that targeted physical activity interventions may hold significant potential for managing this particular mental health condition.

The quest for mental well-being has never been more vital. Lisa Raleigh, is a wellness expert with over two decades of experience in the industry. Raleigh, a certified personal trainer, nutrition coach, and life coach, is on a mission to promote physical activity as a means to build mental resilience. According to Raleigh, exercise plays a crucial role in enhancing happiness, increasing serotonin uptake, boosting confidence, and reducing anxiety. But when it comes to truly reaping the benefits, she advocates for rebounding.

‘’Why rebounding? Because it's pure joy! Just think about children on a trampoline. They are never miserable. Rebounding not only relieves stress in adults, but it also has a profound calming effect. And the best part? You don't need to spend hours jumping to feel its impact,’’ Raleigh shared in an interview with Independent Media Lifestyle. Jumping is a natural response to happiness or excitement. It's a clever way to fool your brain into experiencing joy. Watch a toddler jump with arms extended in a moment of bliss, or witness the elation of a sports fan when their team scores a goal.

The act of jumping, with its exuberance, has a profound impact on our mental state. As a passionate fitness enthusiast and an expert in rebounding, Raleigh extols the myriad benefits of this unique exercise. Rebounding, which involves jumping on a trampoline, goes beyond improving blood flow to underutilised muscles and relieving overworked ones.

What sets rebounding apart is its ability to trigger the release of endorphins, the brain's natural source of calm. This leads to reduced feelings of anxiety and depression, notably improving mental well-being. But rebounding doesn't stop there. It positively influences the lymphatic system, a crucial component of our bodily functions. During a rebounding workout, the lymphatic system kicks into action, helping to drain toxins from the body. This not only enhances physical immunity but also clears our minds, quite literally.

What makes rebounding even more appealing is its accessibility. Even a short session of jumping on a trampoline can yield significant results. This form of exercise doesn't demand long hours or expensive equipment. It invites us to embrace our inner child and rediscover the pure joy of movement. Rebounding is more than just a workout routine; it bridges the gap between physical and mental health.

“The great thing about rebounding is that it can vary in intensity and incorporates so many different techniques. “We have curated bounti BOGA (rebounding and yoga combined) as well as bounti POUNCE (rebounding and pilates combined), and both are particularly effective for enhancing mind-body connection,” said Raleigh. “Just a few minutes of rebounding can calm you down and help your tension from the day melt away.

“We have programmes and subscriptions that include rebounding “snacks”, which offer clients shorter workouts that can be done to boost their circulation and mood throughout the day. Rebounding is low-impact, so it can be done daily, but a minimum of three workouts a week is recommended.” She added: “We always say it is for everyone, from 3 to 103. For some clients, it is beneficial to embrace a dietary change or reduce body mass before beginning, but our deluxe rebounders can take a weight of 160kg. “As long as each individual starts slowly, with shorter workouts, and builds progressively, rebounding is incredibly safe.

‘’The feedback we received from our clients during the lockdown period was truly uplifting,’’ shared Raleigh. She continued: “What’s incredible to witness is how rebounding, as a wellness practice, possesses the remarkable ability to complement and enhance other practices, such as meditation or therapy. “It can be seamlessly integrated into any wellness routine, either by aligning it with existing practices or by incorporating meditation directly into the rebounding workout itself.