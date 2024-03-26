Recent poll reveals why South Africans vape

In recent years, the prevalence of vaping among students has surged, becoming a significant public health concern. Vaping devices, with their sleek designs and the allure of tech gadgetry, have captivated the youth market. These e-cigarettes often resemble USB drives or pens, making them not only discreet but also appealing to tech-savvy teenagers.

The variety of flavours available, ranging from sweet desserts to fruity concoctions, further entices young users, offering a stark contrast to the harsh taste of traditional tobacco products. In recent years, the prevalence of vaping among South African students has surged, becoming a significant public health concern. Some 41.5% of respondents say they use vaping to relieve stress, indicating a need for an alternative coping mechanism. Picture: Tnarg /Unsplash So, how did we dig deeper into this trend? A smart tool called YourView by KLA helps understand what people really think about vaping and its impact on our communities.

Below are reasons why South Africans vape: Stress relief: 41.5% of respondents use vaping to relieve stress, indicating a need for an alternative coping mechanism. Smoking reduction: 38.2% view vaping as a strategy to reduce or quit smoking.

Perceived health benefits: 36.6% believe vaping is less harmful than traditional smoking. Trendiness: 36.4% are attracted to the trendiness or ‘cool factor’ associated with vaping. Accessibility: 31.3% find vaping products easily accessible.

Cost-effectiveness: 30.6% consider vaping more affordable than traditional tobacco products. Peer influence: 26.4% succumbed to peer pressure. Family influence: 22.8% are influenced by family members who vape.

Advertising: 21.9% are swayed by marketing campaigns. Youth and vaping The recent study conducted by the UCT Lung Institute casts a light on an alarming trend that has gripped South African youth: a significant surge in vaping, with almost 7 000 learners reported to be partaking.

The phenomenon showcases a curious pattern across school grades, revealing a worrying inclination among the young population toward this habit. With 26.5% of Grade 12 learners admitting to vaping, followed by progressively lower percentages in Grades 11 to 9, the escalation of this trend underscores an urgent need for awareness and intervention. At the heart of this surge is the connection between stress and vaping. The study identifies stress as a primary motivator for vaping among well-off South African youth, suggesting the complex intertwining of stress, peer influence and societal acceptance in driving this behaviour.

The allure of vaping as a stress relief mechanism, endorsed by a staggering 41% of respondents including both adults and youth, sheds light on the broader sociocultural dynamics at play. These entail not only peer pressure but also parental attitudes, with some parents erroneously perceiving vaping as a safer alternative to traditional smoking or drug use, to the extent of providing vaping devices to their children. Vaping in schools presents an ongoing issue, and items are marketed in flashy designs and flavours to attract young users. Despite age restrictions on sales, minors frequently obtain these products.

Views on vaping differ among stakeholders – school authorities balancing enforcing rules and accessibility of vapes, parents with varying awareness levels about vaping’s risks, and students who might see vaping as stress relief or rebellion. South Africa, like many countries, is grappling with the issue of student stress and its consequences, including the rise of vaping as a coping mechanism. To address this, various support systems and initiatives should be put up to help students manage stress in healthier ways:

School-based support Many schools have guidance counsellors or psychologists who provide support to students. They offer one-on-one counselling sessions, stress management workshops, and other mental health resources. Higher education wellness programmes

Universities often have wellness centres that provide psychological services, wellness programs, and stress-relief activities such as yoga or meditation classes. Community-based programmes Community centres and local health clinics may offer support groups, counselling and educational programmes to help young people cope with stress.

Parental education programmes Initiatives that educate parents about the signs of stress and substance use in their children, as well as effective communication strategies, can help create a supportive home environment. Peer mentorship and support groups