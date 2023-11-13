Recognising common symptoms of a sensitive gut

Recognising the common symptoms of a sensitive gut is a crucial first step towards effective management, leading health coverage provider Affinity Health believes. “A sensitive gut, often associated with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or functional gastrointestinal disorders, refers to an intricate and delicate balance within the digestive system,” Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett said.

While it might not pose a life-threatening risk, a sensitive gut could significantly affect an individual's quality of life, he said. Hewlett listed the following symptoms of a sensitive gut, which he said could vary from person to person: Abdominal discomfort and pain

Hewlett said that abdominal discomfort or pain could manifest as cramping, aching, or sharp pains in the lower abdomen. “The pain often comes and goes but can be severe at times,” he said. “It may be relieved temporarily by bowel movements.” Bloating and gas

Hewlett said that excessive gas and bloating can lead to fullness, tightness, and discomfort in the abdomen. “Often, bloating worsens as the day progresses and may be relieved after passing gas.” Changes in bowel habits “Changes in bowel habits are a crucial indicator of a sensitive gut,” Hewlett said. People may experience bouts of diarrhoea, constipation, or both.

Urgency and incomplete evacuation Some individuals with a sensitive gut experience a sense of urgency when they need a bowel movement, the Affinity Health CEO said. “They may also feel that they haven't fully emptied their bowels after a bowel movement, leading to persistent discomfort.”

Mucus in stools Hewlett said that while small amounts of mucus in stools is normal, excessive mucus can indicate irritation in the gastrointestinal tract. Food sensitivities and triggers

Certain foods and beverages can trigger or worsen symptoms of a sensitive gut. He said common dietary triggers were: High-fat or fried foods – Dairy products (which can cause lactose intolerance)

– Artificial sweeteners (this includes sorbitol and mannitol) – Spicy foods – Caffeine

– Alcohol – Carbonated beverages Stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety often exacerbate symptoms of a sensitive gut, Hewlett warned. “The gut-brain connection is well-established, and emotional distress can lead to increased gut symptoms, making it a vicious cycle.” Fatigue and disrupted sleep “Chronic gut symptoms can interfere with sleep quality, leading to fatigue and reduced overall well-being,” Hewlett said. Discomfort and the urge to go to the toilet could lead to frequent night-time awakenings which could disrupt sleep patterns, he said.

Depression and anxiety Living with a sensitive gut can take a toll on mental health, Hewlett cautioned. “Many individuals with this condition experience symptoms of depression and anxiety due to the unpredictable nature of their symptoms and their impact on daily life.” He said that while recognising these common symptoms was the first step towards the effective management of a sensitive gut, “it's crucial to understand that not all individuals will experience the same symptoms, and the severity of symptoms can vary widely”.