Recommended foods, backed by science, to maintain kidney health

In honour of World Kidney Day, a global health awareness campaign is shining a spotlight on the importance of kidney health and the effort to reduce the impact of kidney disease worldwide. Celebrated annually on March 14, World Kidney Day encourages us to take a closer look at how we can manage the effects of kidney disease, particularly through our diet.

You've probably heard the saying, "You are what you eat", and when it comes to kidney health, this couldn't be more true. The food we put into our bodies serves as the foundation for our overall health. For those dealing with chronic kidney disease (CKD), making smart choices about what they eat can make a real difference in how they feel and in protecting their kidneys. It's all about getting back to basics with foods that are as close to nature as possible. Think fresh fruits, colourful vegetables, wholesome nuts and seeds, fibre-rich beans and peas, whole grains and lean meats.

When it comes to managing kidney disease, it’s important to be mindful of foods high in potassium or phosphate. Picture: Brooke Lark/Unsplash While fast food and junk food may be tempting, experts warn that they often contain poor-quality ingredients and unhealthy levels of salt and calories. It’s no secret they’re widely affordable and tasty, but they can do more harm than good in the long run. When it comes to managing kidney disease, it’s important to be mindful of foods high in potassium or phosphate. But, instead of completely cutting out these foods, rather be aware of portion sizes and find alternatives.

For example, we refer to chocolates as “treats” because while your kidney may not differentiate between potassium from chocolate or fruit, fruits offer additional benefits like vitamins, fibre and antioxidants. Protein is also essential, but if you don't balance it with energy-providing foods like starchy carbohydrates, the by-product of protein, urea, can leave you feeling tired, sick and with an unpleasant taste in your mouth. The National Kidney Federation (NKF) provides helpful guidelines on the right foods to eat in order to keep our kidneys healthy. It's important to remember to always follow your doctor's advice on your treatment plan, but these guidelines can offer some valuable insight into maintaining kidney health:

• Eat at least five portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. • Base your meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, choosing wholegrain and higher-fibre versions where possible. • Have some dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soya drinks), choose low-fat and low-sugar options.

• Eat some beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other proteins (such as tofu), including two portions of fish every week, one of which should be oily. • Choose saturated oils and spreads and eat them in small amounts (coconut, coconut oil, palm oil and palm kernel oil). • Drink six to eight cups of fluid a day, choose lower-sugar options.

• If foods high in fat, salt and/or sugar are part of the diet, they should be consumed less often and in small amounts. Fats Foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar should be consumed occasionally and in small amounts. Although these foods add palatability, they aren’t an essential part of a healthy diet.

A small amount of unsaturated oils and spreads (plant/vegetable oils like rapeseed, olive and nut oils and low-fat spreads) are allowed. Some fats are essential for health but while unsaturated fats and oils are healthier choices, all fats are high in calories, so they should be consumed in small amounts. Hydration