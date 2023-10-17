Research reveals emotional and physical impact of menopause on women's skin ahead of World Menopause Day

Research conducted by global Professional Skincare brand Environ ahead of World Menopause Day on October 18 has shed light on the emotional and physical impact of menopause on women's skin. The study, which involved over 800 female respondents aged 45 to 59, aimed to uncover the real experiences and concerns surrounding menopausal skin.

The findings revealed that a significant number of women experience discomfort, embarrassment and sadness during the menopausal transition of their skin. Only 13% of the respondents expressed acceptance, while the majority used negative descriptors such as “sad”, “awful”, “embarrassed” and “frustrated”. Some even confessed to feeling the need to “cover-up” and described their skin as “unattractive” and “depressed”. When asked about the most visible effects of peri-menopause or menopause on their skin, 51% of the participants mentioned dry and itchy skin, while over 34% cited wrinkles, sagging and a loss of volume.

Additionally, one in five respondents reported experiencing acne flare-ups. Surprisingly, despite experiencing significant changes in their skin, 66% of women admitted to not seeking professional skincare advice or treatments to address their concerns during this transitional phase. Renowned Plastic Surgeon and Environ Founder, Dr Des Fernandes, believes that many women underestimate the value of skincare professionals in managing menopausal skin concerns.

Fernandes stresses the importance of replenishing vitamin A and antioxidants topically as the most effective starting point for women dealing with the effects of menopause on their skin. According to Fernandes, ‘’Without any doubt, the most important nutrient for beautiful skin before, during, and after menopause is vitamin A. “This essential skin nutrient controls the normal activity of skin cells, promotes healthy metabolism and differentiation, and is the most powerful promoter of the skin's natural moisturising factors.’’

He acknowledges that menopause is an inevitable phase for all women, during which they experience significant physical, psychological, and aesthetic changes that can profoundly impact their overall well-being. One of the main changes that occur during menopause is the decline in hormone production, particularly oestrogen, which plays a crucial role in stimulating and regulating collagen production. To adequately prepare the skin for the changes that occur during menopause, Dr Fernandes recommends ensuring that skincare routines include optimal amounts of vitamin K antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E.