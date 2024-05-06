Scott Disick’s drastic weight loss goes viral and raises concerns around ‘Ozempic face’

Scott Disick has everyone talking about his noticeable weight loss. The 40-year-old reality TV star recently caused a stir with his slimmer appearance, sparking rumours that he might be using Ozempic.

“Ozempic face” is a phrase used to describe the facial changes some people experience from taking Ozempic, a drug mainly used to manage Type 2 diabetes. These changes could include droopy skin and a more aged look. To manage these effects, doctors might suggest lifestyle changes or even facial fillers. Ozempic is a product of Novo Nordisk and is designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes. It comes in a pen form for weekly injections under the skin of either the thigh, upper arm, or abdomen.

Despite being a prescription medication, it has become popular among those who use it off-label, hoping to lose weight. This behaviour has led to a worldwide shortage of the Ozempic drug. Diabetes infogram. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels In the world of diabetes management, GLP-1 drugs are making headlines for their innovative approach to controlling blood sugar and promoting weight loss. But what are these drugs, and how do they work their magic? In a previous interview, Independent Media Lifestyle spoke with Dr Marius Wasserfall, a Diabetes Specialist at Mediclinic, to break down what Ozempic is in layman’s terms.

Wasserfall said GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) drugs, mimic a natural hormone released after eating. This hormone plays a crucial role in our digestive process in how our bodies handle sugar. When we eat, carbohydrates are broken down into simple sugars, which then enter our bloodstream. The GLP-1 hormone kicks into action by signalling the pancreas to release insulin, the body’s sugar escort, helping glucose move from the blood into our cells where it’s used for energy. However, for those battling Type 2 diabetes, this process isn’t as smooth.

With their bodies resistant to insulin or not producing enough of it, maintaining normal blood sugar levels becomes a challenge. Here’s where GLP-1 agonists step in, boosting insulin release and curbing the sugar-boosting hormone glucagon. Beyond these benefits, these drugs also work to suppress appetite and slow down stomach emptying, making you feel fuller longer and contributing to weight loss – a key component in managing diabetes.

According to "Harvard Health Publishing", if weight is lost in a more gradual way, these changes may not be as noticeable. It's the faster pace of weight loss that occurs with GLP-1 drugs that can make facial changes more obvious. If "Ozempic face" side effects are significant, they can be treated with plastic surgery. According to a report in the "New York Post", numerous doctors have stated that celebrities including John Goodman and Sharon Osborne are greatly affected by a condition that seems to be linked to taking Ozempic.

This medication can lead to side effects such as hollow eyes, thin cheeks, and droopy skin, often making those who use it look older and less full of life. The “Ozempic face” condition is just one of the many side effects tied to the drug. In the final quarter of 2022 alone, about 9 million prescriptions for Ozempic were issued, highlighting its widespread use, the Daily Mail said. Are you worried about “Ozempic face”? You're not alone. Many people taking Ozempic, a popular weight loss medication, find themselves noticing changes in their facial appearance – from sagging skin to deepening lines.

But don’t fret, we’ve got some tips and treatments that can help keep your skin looking firm and youthful. “Forbes Health” has shed light on this issue, noting that rapid weight loss might be the culprit behind these unwanted changes. If “Ozempic face” is a concern for you, the first step is to have a conversation with your doctor. They can guide you on the right path and determine if your weight loss pace is to blame.

How to prevent facial side effects of Ozempic PDO threads This non-surgical technique uses suture-like threads to give your skin a lifted, tighter appearance, especially where it's started to sag. It's quick and requires little to no downtime, making it a fantastic alternative to more invasive procedures.

Microneedling Also known as collagen induction therapy, this method involves tiny needles that gently pierce the skin, encouraging it to ramp up collagen production. More collagen means firmer, smoother skin, helping to diminish signs of ageing and even out scars. Dermal fillers